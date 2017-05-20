C.M. Wright, Fallston, Patterson Mill win region baseball titles; C.M. Wright also wins region softball title

Harford County was perfect in regional championship games Friday. C. Milton Wright went on the road and won Class 3A regional baseball and softball championships. Fallston won a Class 2A regional baseball championship. And Patterson Mill won a Class 1A regional championship in baseball.

C. Milton Wright scored two runs in the top of the third, pitcher Katie Murphy had a no-hitter going into the sixth and the Mustangs held off Lansdowne as C. Milton Wright won the game, 2-1. It was C. Milton Wright’s fourth straight regional softball championship.

“It was a rematch of the 2016 title game, and the end the result was identical,” Russell Kovach, C. Milton Wright’s coach, wrote in an email, “C. Milton Wright scraping out the regional title by a score of 2 to 1.”

Kovach continued: “In an extremely close game dominated by pitching the Mustangs pulled out a fourth straight 3A North region championship thanks to a 2-run third inning. Both teams were hitless going into that third inning, but Mustang catcher Lexi Childress led off the inning with the first hit of the game followed by a single off the bat of DP Breanna Miller. With no outs and runners on first and second, third baseman Michelle Cisco came to the plate and sacrificed both runners into scoring position. Following a line-drive that held the runners, right fielder Skylar Little stepped up to the plate with 2 outs and 2 runners on and laced a double into center field, scoring both runners - as it turned out the winning runs for the Mustangs.”

Kovach continued: “On the flip side of the ball Mustang pitcher Katie Murphy held the Viking hitless into the sixth inning. But a walk followed by a trio of singles in the sixth allowed Lansdowne right fielder Tessie Trott to score the only run of the game for the Vikings. Lansdowne nearly scored another run in the sixth, but a single to right off the bat of catcher Brianna Eiser was followed by a colossal throw home from Skylar Little to gun down the Viking courtesy runner (in for pitcher Jordyn Goodman) at the plate. Little ended up driving in the winning run and gunning down the would-be tying run - clearly the difference in the game. But that was certainly not the end of the scoring threat from Lansdowne - with two outs in the bottom of the seventh a walk, hit and error loaded the bases for the Vikings. Murphy was able to regroup however and induced a pop-out to first to end the game, securing the victory and sending the Mustangs to state semi-finals Tuesday evening against the winner of the Northeast (AA) @ Glenelg game (that game was postponed due to rain and will continue Saturday with Northeast up 5-0 in the 4th inning).”

CMW wins baseball title

C. Wright baseball also went on the road to southwestern Baltimore County Friday afternoon and beat Lansdowne, 4-1, in a Class 3A regional baseball championship game. No details were immediately available.

Fallston wins baseball title, too

Fallston defeated Queen Anne's County High School, 9-3, Friday afternoon to capture the 2A East Regional championship.

Fallston Coach Grant Morlock provided the following narrative via email after the game:

“Queen Anne's got on the board in the bottom of the 1st with a sac fly but Fallston starter Bryce Logan settled in nicely keeping the QA bats quiet over the next 5 innings. Queen Anne's starter Chase Porter kept Fallston off the board through 4 innings but the Cougars got something going in the top of the 5th. Brady Logan got things started with a lead off double and Josh Bogdan reached base on an error. Mason Mullaney brought home Logan with an RBI single to tie the game at 1.

Next, Blake Loewe reached on a fielders choice and Everett Cox walked to load the bases with one out for Kyle Hoover. Hoover laced the first pitch into the left center gap to clear the bases and give Fallston the 4-1 lead.

Fallston added another run in the 6th on an RBI single from Bogdan that scored Alex Baily. The Cougars added 4 more insurance runs, pushing the lead to 9-1 in the top of the 7th highlighted by a three run home run from Baily, his second of the postseason.

Bryce Logan earned the win for the Cougars going 5 1/3 innings. He allowed 4 hits, walked 3 and struck out 5 while allowing just a single run in the 1st. Joe Pacheco tossed the final 1 2/3 allowing 2 runs and striking out 2. The win earned Fallston their first regional crown since 2009. The Cougars are back in action Tuesday at Harford Community College versus Eastern Tech in the state semi-finals. The game time will be at 4 or 7.”

Patterson Mill also a winner

Patterson Mill Coach Matthew Roseland provided the following information about his team’s regional championship victory via email shortly after the game:

“After an hour and a half delay, a clean competitive baseball game all the way through. Both teams played errorless baseball.

In the first inning, Elliott led off the home half of the first with a lead off double. Austin Koehn sacrificed him over and Steve Spencer hit a sac fly to score the first run of the game. In the third inning, Eric Raley sent a full count pitch to the left center field fence for a lead off double. Later in the inning courtesy runner Todd Campo scored from third on a 1 out sac fly from Max Elliott.

[Jake] Sheesley retired the first 11 batters he saw. A two out double by Butler in the fourth inning followed by a single by Myers made the game 2-1. Sheesley got Drummax to ground out to end the inning.

In the top of the fifth, McDonough threatned again with a leadoff BB Barwett, he was sacrificed over to second by Willey. Wedding struck out and Golden then singled to make it first and third. Sheesley got Musser to ground out to end the inning.

Sheesley retired the last five batters of the game to seal the victory.

He was outstanding today getting ahead of hitters consistently and mixing all pitches very well. Anytime you throw a complete game in 90 pitches, that tells the story.

Extremely proud of our program earning their third straight regional championship and our 21st victory of the year. 1a baseball is an extremely tough brand of baseball, we are excited to grind through another 21 outs on Tuesday.

Roseland also provided the following stats: Sheesley – complete game win. Seven innings, four hits, one walk, four strikeouts, one run, one earned run.

Max Elliott 1 for 2 – Double Run BB Sac Fly RBI

Eric Raley 1 for 2 – Double, Run

Steve Spencer – RBI Sac Fly