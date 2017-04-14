Many with Harford ties have died in the War on Terror

The death of Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, an Edgewood resident and 1998 Joppatowne High School graduate, was the first since 20014 among people with Harford County ties who have served in the War on Terror or worked with the military or have been killed as a result of terrorist acts.

Sgt, De Alencar, 37, was a member of the Army's Special Forces and died "of injuries sustained when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations," according to a statement by the Department of Defense.

Staff Sgt. De Alencar was a member of the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, according to the Defense Department.

He had been working with Afghan troops to fight insurgents affiliated with the Islamic State, or ISIS, according to a message posted on the Twitter feed of the Resolute Support Mission.

Other Harford County residents or members of their families who have died while serving include:

George L. Williams III - 1998

Army 1st. Lt. George "Geordie" Williams, a Joppatowne High School graduate, died in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988.

Stationed in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany, Lt. Williams on his way home for the holidays to visit his family when his plane exploded. A suitcase bomb, eventually traced to Libyan terrorists, had been planted in the plane's baggage.

The 243 passengers and 16 crew members on the plane and 11 people on the ground were killed.

A Libyan intelligence officer was tried and convicted, but eventually was released from a Scottish prison in 2009 suffering from terminal prostate cancer. He died in May 2012. In 2003, Libyan leader Muammar Minyar al-Gaddafi accepted responsibility for the bombing. Gaddafi was killed in a civil war in 2011.

Joshua L. Parlett - 2000

On Oct. 12, 2000, 19-year-old Engineman Fireman Joshua Langdon Parlett, a Churchville resident and graduate of Harford Christian School, was among the 17 sailors killed in a suicide attack against the USS Cole, a Navy destroyer harbored in Yemen.

U.S. Intelligence blamed the attack on Al-Qaeda, the Muslim terrorist group that would become more widely known 11 years later for organizing the hijacking of four U.S. airlines and the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2011.

Willie Q. Troy - 2001

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Willie Troy lived at Aberdeen Proving Ground, where his wife was employed, and was killed when one of the hijacked airliners on Sept. 11, 2011 crashed into the Pentagon, where he worked.

He was 51 and had been wounded while serving in Vietnam. A native of North Carolina, Staff Sgt. Troy was survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Judy, and their daughter, ReNee.

Joseph V. Maggitti - 2001

Joseph V. Maggitti, who lived in Abingdon, was killed at the World Trade Center, where he had gone to a business meeting at the headquarters of his company, the insurance brokerage Marsh USA, where he was a vice president.

He was 47 and grew up in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. He graduated from the University of Baltimore in 1976 and was a member of the school's NCAA Division II champion soccer team. Survivors included his wife, Pamela Kortesis Maggitti; a son, Christopher; and a daughter, Lauren.

Deborah Jacobs Welsh - 2001

Deborah Jacobs Welsh was a veteran flight attendant, whose husband, Patrick, was from Bel Air; she was killed when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa., after being hijacked en route from New York to San Francisco. Investigators believe the crew and passengers sought to take control of the aircraft back from the hijackers who were planning to crash it into the White House.

Mrs. Welsh was in charge of the flight attendants on Flight 93 and had served 25 years with three airlines, according to www.honorflight93.org. A native of Philadelphia, she and her husband, a John Carroll School graduate, lived in New York.

Jeffery Walker - 2004

Havre de Grace resident and Havre de Grace High School graduate Army Sgt. Jeffery Walker, 33, was killed in a helicopter crash killed in Fallujah, Iraq, in January 2004 when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter he was aboard crashed while on a medical evacuation mission.

Sgt. Walker was assigned to Company C, 782nd Main Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Bragg, N.C. He is believed to be the first Harford County resident killed in the war in Iraq.

Patrick Ryan Adle - 2004

Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick Ryan Adle, a 2001 Fallston High School graduate, was killed in southeastern Baghdad in June 2004. Lance Cpl. Adle was 21 when a roadside explosion struck the Humvee he was traveling in. The explosion killed the Harford native as well as two other Marines. He had volunteered for a second tour of duty in Iraq.

Seven friends along with Lance Cpl. Adle promised to join the Marine Corps after graduating from Fallston High. After his death, the group of friends and other people close to Lance Cpl. Adle established a scholarship in his name. The scholarship would give one Fallston High senior a year at least $1,000 to go toward tuition at Harford Community College.

Lance Cpl. Adle, who received a posthumous Purple Heart, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in a section dedicated to recent casualties of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Dale Burger Jr. - 2004

In November 2004, Marine Lance Cpl. Dale Burger Jr., 21, of Bel Air, was killed in action in Iraq's Al Anbar Province.

Prior to his death, Lance Cpl. Burger, who attended Bel Air High School before enlisting, wounded in the arm by shrapnel. This could have potentially sent him home. Lance Cpl. Burger, however, was eventually sent back into battle and was killed the next day.

Lance Cpl. Burger joined the Marines, with his mother's signature, when he was 17-and-a-half, the youngest age allowed. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Corps Base Camp in Pendleton, Calif., and would have completed four years of military service in January 2005.

After his death, American Legion Post 135 added Lance Cpl. Burger's name to a list of nine others who gave their lives in military service.