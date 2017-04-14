Many with Harford ties have died in the War on Terror

The death of Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, an Edgewood resident and 1998 Joppatowne High School graduate, was the first since 20014 among people with Harford County ties who have served in the War on Terror or worked with the military or have been killed as a result of terrorist acts.
Sgt, De Alencar, 37, was a member of the Army's Special Forces and died "of injuries sustained when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations," according to a statement by the Department of Defense.
Staff Sgt. De Alencar was a member of the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, according to the Defense Department.
He had been working with Afghan troops to fight insurgents affiliated with the Islamic State, or ISIS, according to a message posted on the Twitter feed of the Resolute Support Mission.
Other Harford County residents or members of their families who have died while serving include:
George L. Williams III - 1998
Army 1st. Lt. George "Geordie" Williams, a Joppatowne High School graduate, died in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988.
Stationed in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany, Lt. Williams on his way home for the holidays to visit his family when his plane exploded. A suitcase bomb, eventually traced to Libyan terrorists, had been planted in the plane's baggage.
The 243 passengers and 16 crew members on the plane and 11 people on the ground were killed.
A Libyan intelligence officer was tried and convicted, but eventually was released from a Scottish prison in 2009 suffering from terminal prostate cancer. He died in May 2012. In 2003, Libyan leader Muammar Minyar al-Gaddafi accepted responsibility for the bombing. Gaddafi was killed in a civil war in 2011.
Joshua L. Parlett - 2000
On Oct. 12, 2000, 19-year-old Engineman Fireman Joshua Langdon Parlett, a Churchville resident and graduate of Harford Christian School, was among the 17 sailors killed in a suicide attack against the USS Cole, a Navy destroyer harbored in Yemen.
U.S. Intelligence blamed the attack on Al-Qaeda, the Muslim terrorist group that would become more widely known 11 years later for organizing the hijacking of four U.S. airlines and the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2011.
Willie Q. Troy - 2001
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Willie Troy lived at Aberdeen Proving Ground, where his wife was employed, and was killed when one of the hijacked airliners on Sept. 11, 2011 crashed into the Pentagon, where he worked.
He was 51 and had been wounded while serving in Vietnam. A native of North Carolina, Staff Sgt. Troy was survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Judy, and their daughter, ReNee.
Joseph V. Maggitti - 2001
Joseph V. Maggitti, who lived in Abingdon, was killed at the World Trade Center, where he had gone to a business meeting at the headquarters of his company, the insurance brokerage Marsh USA, where he was a vice president.
He was 47 and grew up in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. He graduated from the University of Baltimore in 1976 and was a member of the school's NCAA Division II champion soccer team. Survivors included his wife, Pamela Kortesis Maggitti; a son, Christopher; and a daughter, Lauren.
Deborah Jacobs Welsh - 2001
Deborah Jacobs Welsh was a veteran flight attendant, whose husband, Patrick, was from Bel Air; she was killed when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa., after being hijacked en route from New York to San Francisco. Investigators believe the crew and passengers sought to take control of the aircraft back from the hijackers who were planning to crash it into the White House.
Mrs. Welsh was in charge of the flight attendants on Flight 93 and had served 25 years with three airlines, according to www.honorflight93.org. A native of Philadelphia, she and her husband, a John Carroll School graduate, lived in New York.
Jeffery Walker - 2004
Havre de Grace resident and Havre de Grace High School graduate Army Sgt. Jeffery Walker, 33, was killed in a helicopter crash killed in Fallujah, Iraq, in January 2004 when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter he was aboard crashed while on a medical evacuation mission.
Sgt. Walker was assigned to Company C, 782nd Main Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Bragg, N.C. He is believed to be the first Harford County resident killed in the war in Iraq.
Patrick Ryan Adle - 2004
Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick Ryan Adle, a 2001 Fallston High School graduate, was killed in southeastern Baghdad in June 2004. Lance Cpl. Adle was 21 when a roadside explosion struck the Humvee he was traveling in. The explosion killed the Harford native as well as two other Marines. He had volunteered for a second tour of duty in Iraq.
Seven friends along with Lance Cpl. Adle promised to join the Marine Corps after graduating from Fallston High. After his death, the group of friends and other people close to Lance Cpl. Adle established a scholarship in his name. The scholarship would give one Fallston High senior a year at least $1,000 to go toward tuition at Harford Community College.
Lance Cpl. Adle, who received a posthumous Purple Heart, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in a section dedicated to recent casualties of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Dale Burger Jr. - 2004
In November 2004, Marine Lance Cpl. Dale Burger Jr., 21, of Bel Air, was killed in action in Iraq's Al Anbar Province.
Prior to his death, Lance Cpl. Burger, who attended Bel Air High School before enlisting, wounded in the arm by shrapnel. This could have potentially sent him home. Lance Cpl. Burger, however, was eventually sent back into battle and was killed the next day.
Lance Cpl. Burger joined the Marines, with his mother's signature, when he was 17-and-a-half, the youngest age allowed. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Corps Base Camp in Pendleton, Calif., and would have completed four years of military service in January 2005.
After his death, American Legion Post 135 added Lance Cpl. Burger's name to a list of nine others who gave their lives in military service.
Neil Armstrong Prince - 2005
Sgt. 1st Class Neil Armstrong Prince, 35, of Forest Hill, joined the Army shortly after he graduated from City College in Baltimore in 1989. He did a tour of duty in the first Iraq war and wasn't supposed to go back.
In 2003, Sgt. 1st Class Prince and his family were stationed in Oklahoma before he was transferred to South Korea. He was assured he would be staying there, even though personnel from South Korea were being transferred to Iraq at the time. It wasn't long before a soldier with more expertise was wounded in Iraq and replaced by Sgt. 1st Class Prince. He was killed in June 2005 in Iraq when a roadside bomb exploded near a Humvee he was traveling in.
Sgt. 1st Class Prince was set to rotate out of combat duty by August and then take a training position in Maryland or Pennsylvania or be stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He was assigned to the Army's 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colo.
William Alvin Allers - 2005
Staff Sgt. William Alvin Allers III, 28, of Leitchfield, Ky., was killed September 2005 near Khalis, Iraq, about 40 miles north of Baghdad. A roadside bomb went off near his convoy.
Stationed in Baghdad for the first part of his assignment, escorting convoys Staff Sgt. Allers was assigned to the 617th MP Company and then reassigned to Mosul.
Staff Sgt. Allers graduated from Fallston High School in 1995 and was a member of the school's track team and German Club. He worked for a factory producing high-grade office furniture after serving in the Army for eight years and joined the Kentucky National Guard in September 2003.
David Sean Roddy - 2006
Another former Harford County resident's life was taken in September 2006. Petty Officer 2nd Class David Sean Roddy, 32 and a graduate of Bel Air High School, died when a roadside bomb he was dismantling exploded.
Petty Officer Roddy, who enlisted in the Navy in 1999, was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Two based in Norfolk, Va., and was serving with Multi-National Corps Iraq.
His unit was conducting combat operations against enemy forces in the Al Anbar province when he was killed.
Christopher O. Moudry - 2006
Staff Sgt. Christopher O. Moudry, 31 of Baltimore, was deployed to Iraq in December 2005 after being stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, and was supposed to return to the U.S. in November 2006. He was killed, along with three other soldiers, in Taji, Iraq, in October 2006 when enemy forces attacked his squadron.
Staff Sgt. Moudry's sister, Sharon Roof, is from Abingdon and his parents had moved to the same area a year before his death.
He enlisted in the Army in May 1995 and was assigned to the 7th Squadron, Cavalry 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division since August 2005.
Staff Sgt. Moudry was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon and the Basic Marksmanship Qualification Badge.
Jennifer Marie Parcell - 2007
Fallston High School lost another graduate when Marine Cpl. Jennifer Marie Parcell, 20, was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in February 2007. She was scheduled to leave Iraq March 1 of that year.
Cpl. Parcell's brother, Cpl. Joseph Parcell, is also a Marine. His time in Iraq was coming to an end when his sister began hers. They were able to be together for about a month overseas.
During her service, Cpl. Parcell received a Joint Service Achievement Award for helping with relief efforts in Pakistan, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal.
Jeremy Tinnel - 2007
Angel Tinnel turned 22 the same day her husband, Marine Lance Cpl. Jeremy Tinnel, of Mechanicsville, Va., was killed in July 2007. Tinnel, a Havre de Grace resident, and her husband were only married for six months when the boat carrying him and another Marine overturned in the Euphrates River, where they were on patrol.
In May that year, Lance Cpl. Tinnel was injured when an improvised explosive device was detonated near the Humvee he was in. His injuries were minor and he returned to duty.
Tinnel met her husband while visiting a mutual friend, a marine, while they were stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C. She stayed in Maryland to complete her college education after they were married Dec. 23, 2006.
Maria I. Ortiz - 2007
Capt. Maria I. Ortiz, a former chief nurse of general medicine at Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic at Aberdeen Proving Ground, was killed July 2007 during a mortar attack in Baghdad's Green Zone. She was head nurse for the 28th Combat Support Hospital in its Intermediate Care Ward.
Capt. Ortiz, who was 40, is the first female nurse killed in conflict from APG, according to the Department of Defense.
She served at Kirk Army Health Clinic for a year and a half, working as chief nurse of the General Medicine Clinic and was chief of plans, training, mobilization, security and education.
Capt. Ortiz was deployed to Iraq in September 2006 after serving 18 months at APG.
Ari Daniel Brown-Weeks - 2007
Ashley Brown-Weeks, of Abingdon, is another war widow. Her husband, Spc. Ari Daniel Brown-Weeks, 23, died in September 2007 in Iraq after the truck he was in rolled over.
Spc. Brown-Weeks was originally from New England, but moved to Abingdon a few months after meeting his future wife in August 2005.
After graduating from Airborne Jump School, Spc. Brown-Weeks returned to his home in Harford County in November 2006, and the two were married in December. It was only a month later that Spc. Brown-Weeks left for Iraq in January 2007.
Charles Barnett - 2008
Pvt. Charles Barnett, of Bel Air, was 19 when he was killed in Iraq in November 2008. According to a press release from the Defense Department, he died of injuries from a non-combat related incident in Tallil, Iraq. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division at Fort Hood, Texas.
Military service ran in the family — Pvt. Barnett's grandfather was an Army staff sergeant, as was his father — and Pvt. Barnette decided to enlist in the Army when he was 18. He was deployed to Iraq in May 2008.
Pvt. Barnett attended Bel Air High School after his mother remarried and the family moved to Harford County.
Michael Wayne Heede Jr. - 2009
Originally from Delta, Pa., Sgt. Michael Wayne Heede Jr., 22, died in July 2009 while supporting combat operations in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan.
Sgt. Heede was a volunteer firefighter for a period of time for the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company, and his mother lived in Edgewood at the time of his death.
Sgt. Heede was assigned to 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, in Camp Pendleton, Calif., and had been in Afghanistan since April of that year.
His was awarded with the Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and two Sea Service Deployment ribbons.
Roland M. Tressler Jr. - 2009
Roland M. Tressler Jr., a Fallston High School graduate, died in Baghdad, Iraq, in July 2009 during a training exercise accident while working for Blackwater Worldwide, which is now named Xe.
Mr. Tressler Jr., 29, joined the Marine Corps in January 1998, not long after graduating high school. He eventually became a sergeant.
He served for nearly six years in the Marine Corps before being discharged in September 2003. Afterward, he worked for DynCorp International, a U.S.-based private military contractor, as part of the president's personal security force. Mr. Tressler Jr. took a hiatus after DynCorp lost its contract. He later went to work for Blackwater.
Juanita Warman - 2009
Havre de Grace resident Lt. Col. Juanita Warman, 55, was one of the 13 people killed in the mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, in November 2009.
She had moved to Havre de Grace with her husband, Philip Warman, in 2005 and lived on the waterfront.
Lt. Col. Warman was a certified psychiatric nurse practitioner specializing in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury and spent more than 20 years in active duty and the Army reserves. She also volunteered for the Maryland National Guard's Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, a program designed to help soldiers readjust after returning from overseas deployments.
Lt. Col. Warman arrived at Fort Hood less than a day before the shootings and was preparing for deployment to Iraq. An Army major was convicted of the murders in 2013 and sentenced to death. Survivors have disputed the Army's ruling that the murders were not an act of terrorism.
For her service, Lt. Col. Warman received the Army Commendation Medal in 2006 for meritorious service as a psychiatric nurse deployed to Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Harold Greene - 2014
Maj. Gen. Harold Greene spent about four years leading two major organizations at Aberdeen Proving Ground prior to his deployment to Afghansistan, where he was shot and killed in an attack near Kabul on Aug. 5, 2014.
General Greene, 55, was deputy commanding general for the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan.
Prior to his deployment to Afghanistan, General Greene led the Research, Development and Engineering Command, or RDECOM, at APG from 2009 to 2011. He was then program executive officer for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors from 2011 to 2012.