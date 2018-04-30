Councilman urges changes in Harford Transit Link routes, times to aid working people

People who depend on Harford County’s transit buses to get to and from their jobs need a more reliable system with schedules that coincide with the times people need to commute, one Harford County Council member says.

Harford Transit Link’s leaders say they are aware of those issues and are working to address them, but concede any changes won’t happen soon.

“There are many people who are right on the edge who have jobs, but have no way to get there,” Councilman Curtis Beulah said during the council’s review of the Department of Economic and Community Development budget on April 23. “Is there any way for extended hours at night, weekends?”

Harford Transit Link falls under the economic and community development budget. Gary Blazinsky, the transit system’s administrator, said they have a transportation coordinating committee made up of people from the business community and local nonprofits looking at the whole system, but he cautioned some of what they can or can’t do depends on requirements that come attached to grants that fund much of the bus system’s operations.

“There are no quick fixes,” Len Parrish, the economic and community development department director, said.

Most Harford Transit Link buses run from early morning to early evening.

Beulah, who represents the Perryman area, where many employers are located, and part of Edgewood, where many people live who need to depend on the Link system to get to jobs, said the bus service is “badly needed” and that some people who do have jobs face the prospect of losing them if they can’t get to work on time.

He also suggested that more stops are needed along Route 40 or just off the highway and that overnight service is needed for 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift workers, not necessarily hourly, but at least for people coming and going to work at the same general time.

But Parrish and Blazinksy said it’s not that easy, because if every employer’s shift starts at the same time, a single bus making the Perryman loop wouldn’t be able to get everyone to their jobs on time.

Councilman Mike Perrone suggested perhaps raising the $1 basic fare to bring in more money to expand the hours of operation, but Blazinksy offered a word of caution.

Fares fund about 12 percent of Harford transit’s operations, compared to about 7 percent nationally, and to rely on higher fares alone “could be a deal breaker,” Blazinsky said.

Riders 60 or over with ID can use the bus for 50 cents a trip, as can disabled people.

Also discussed was the prospect for seeking employer subsidies for the route serving Perryman.

The Harford Transit Link system is funded by a combination of federal, state and county money and rider fares. One route that serves western Harford and eastern Cecil County is run by Harford, but jointly funded by the two counties.

The system has 11 routes and is expected to serve approximately 330,000 riders during the 2018 fiscal year, according to county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby. About 45,000 riders use the system’s on-demand service for eligible disabled and other riders, who must reserve 48 hours in advance, Mumby said.

The Silver Line serving the large Perryman employment zone, also known as Route 8, was initiated on an experimental basis in May 2017 and is now permanent, according to Mumby. It is expected to serve 13,000 riders in the current fiscal year which ends June 30.

Harford Transit’s busiest routes are four loops serving Bel Air, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace and another serving Edgewood, Aberdeen and Riverside, the latter another high employment area. Combined, those routes are estimated to serve 163,000 riders in fiscal 2018.