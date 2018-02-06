Harford Teacher of the Year finalists announced

The names of the top five finalists for the 2018 Harford County Teacher of the Year award were released Tuesday by Harford County Public Schools.

The judging panel had a difficult and unenviable task again this year with many outstanding teachers nominated for the award, according to an HCPS news release.

This year’s Teacher of the Year Judging Committee reviewed and scored all nomination packets to determine a pool of candidates that participated in an interview with a panel of seven judges, who then narrowed the pool to the top five finalists, according to HCPS.

The 2018 winner will be announced at the annual Harford County Teacher of the Year Banquet to be held on Wednesday, April 4, at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace.

The five finalists, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Amanda Roberts

A social studies teacher at Harford Technical High School, Roberts graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Honors College at Towson University in 2008 with a major in Social Studies and Secondary Education and a minor in French. She also earned a master’s degree from Towson University in Educational Leadership.

Roberts has taught for HCPS for 10 years at Edgewood Middle School and Harford Technical High School. For the past eight years, she has served as an active board member of the Maryland Council for Social Studies, including in the position of president. In 2015, she was named Maryland Social Studies Teacher of the Year.

Nicole Shank

A fifth grade teacher at Ring Factory Elementary School, Shank is in her sixth year of teaching elementary education at that school.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Special Education from Towson University in 2012, and went on to earn a master’s degree in STEM education in 2015. Shank currently serves as school science facilitator and a member of the School Improvement Team.

At the county level, she is a writer for the Next Generation Science Standards curriculum and a facilitator for professional development to enhance science instruction. Mrs. Shank was selected as the Maryland teacher for the Mickelson ExxonMobil Teachers Academy in 2015.

Deanna Smith

A business education teacher at Bel Air High School, Deanna Smith is in her ninth year of teaching business, the last five being at BAHS. She also was also a corporate trainer at Harford Community College.

Smith received a degree in Business Education from Shepherd University and a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from McDaniel College.

At Bel Air High, Smith has taught Entrepreneurship, Financial Management, Introduction to Marketing and Advanced Marketing. She is adviser for the school’s National Business Honor Society, DECA Club and Peer Assistance and Wellness Support group.

Paula Stanton

An English teacher at Bel Air High School, Dr. Paula Stanton is a 24-year veteran teacher, including eight years in Harford County. She has enjoyed teaching middle and high school students in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Stanton earned a bachelor’s in English and Secondary Education from Howard University in 1993 and a Ph.D. in Education at Walden University in 2017. She is the English Department chairperson at Bel Air High School and ninth grade English teacher at the Center for Educational Opportunity.

Stanton serves on the Bel Air High School Unity Committee and the Harford County Public Schools Novel Review Committee.

Dawn Stone

A fine arts educator at North Bend Elementary School, Stone provides students with art experiences that include history, culture, writing and math.

She has initiated, developed, and directed several new programs, including a multifaceted arts club allowing students to excel in acting, music, design and dance, as well as a schoolwide technology program designed from scratch within the itsLearning platform. She is a member of the School Improvement Team and the county arts committee.

Stone holds two bachelor’s degrees in Mass Communications and Art Education and is working on her masters in Instructional Technology.