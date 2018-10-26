Harford boy, 15, charged in stabbing death of older brother

A 15-year-old from Harford County has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other offenses in the connection with the stabbing of his 18-year-old brother on Thursday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Other charges filed against Tylek Dayvon Williams in connection with the death of his brother Gary Bernard Williams III include second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with an intent to injure and reckless endangerment, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The 15-year-old is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

He was charged late Thursday night and appeared before a District Court Commissioner Friday morning, who order he be held without bail. He is scheduled to have a bail review before a District Court judge Monday, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:35 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 1300 block of Jervis Square in Belcamp for the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found Gary Williams suffering from a stab wound to the upper body, according to an earlier news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies immediately rendered medical care until relieved by medics who took Williams to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where he was later pronounced deceased, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At the scene, deputies determined Tylek Williams was a suspect and arrested him. He was taken to the detention center for questioning and later charged, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the brothers were involved in an argument when the younger brother allegedly stabbed his older brother with a knife, police said.

Deputies were at the home in July for an incident between Tylek Williams and someone else in the house, Hopkins said. Tylek Williams was served with an emergency petition then.

No lawyer for Williams was listed in court records.

Read more from The Aegis. »