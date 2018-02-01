Harford Tech culinary arts students make Super Bowl snack platters

Students in the Harford Technical High School culinary arts program are used to preparing lunches for their small restaurant, The Thomas Run Inn, at their school.

In the past week, however, the students have gone a little bigger with a catering menu for the upcoming Super Bowl game Sunday in Minneapolis between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

“Often what we do here is create meals for lunches, so the students are used to creating a plate of food,” Chef Jessica Numbers, culinary arts teacher, said. “This is a catering project though, so we are creating platters of food for eight to 10 people per platter and we’re taking catering orders of menu items you would want to have for the Super Bowl.”

Public orders were taken for this catering event and have since closed. Meanwhile, the students were busy during their class Wednesday working on items such as crab dip, buffalo chicken wings, football-shaped brownies, spinach and artichoke dip and other items for the catering platters.

Students in the Harford Tech Culinary Arts program have been busy preparing items to fill orders for their Super Bowl catering platters with the big game merely days away. (Photos by Matt Button/The Aegis) (Photos by Matt Button/The Aegis)

“We tried to do things that you would get from maybe a sports bar for the menu so you wouldn’t have to spend that much money, you could just get it from here for a cheaper price,” said student Bree McWhite, as she and fellow senior David Walls cut vegetables for the grilled vegetable platter.

Other students were busy at their stations slicing meats, mixing crab dip, preparing cupcakes and portioning out sauces for the chicken wings.

The students usually have brainstorming sessions in the classroom with Numbers and Culinary Arts Director Chef Matthew Davis to come up with menu items for lunches and planning for lessons for other special occasions like the Super Bowl.

“Each group of students creates the menu and they pick the items, decide what the theme is going to be and menu is totally 100 percent their ideas and their creations,” Numbers said. “They’ve been working all year testing out recipes to decide what they want to put on their menu.”

The Thomas Run Inn at Harford Tech is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.