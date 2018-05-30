Harford Tech class president challenges 'Generzation Z' stereotypes in graduation speech

Allyssa Capitano, president of the Harford Technical High School Class of 2018, took on the stereotype that members of the so-called “Generation Z” — young people born between the mid-1990s and the mid-2000s — spend all their free time alone in their rooms, glued to their smartphones.

“This does not accurately reflect the students of Harford Tech,” she said during the 40th commencement ceremony, held Friday evening in the school auditorium.

The Bel Air school, which offers vocational training in a slew of fields, draws students from all over Harford County, who must apply to get in.

More than 80 percent of the senior class, numbering about 220, graduated with professional certifications in their “tech area,” or field of study, according to Capitano.

There are 18 technical programs listed on the school website, such as animal science, health care, auto repair, welding, cosmetology, floral design, culinary skills, cybersecurity, computer-aided design and computer-aided machining.

“Harford Tech has given us an opportunity to be further ahead than the normal high school student,” Capitano said.

Harford Tech students must also complete core academic courses required by Harford County Public Schools, plus they can take advanced classes, play sports, get involved in clubs and volunteer opportunities outside school, according to Capitano and the website.

“We have already broken the mold of kids always in their room and on their phone, because many of us do not have the time,” she said.

Jordan Althoff, the valedictorian, said the faculty and staff “taught us many life lessons, such as taking responsibility for our actions, time management and the hard, hard truth of failure.”

Many graduates leave with certifications and even jobs lined up, and others are ready for the next phase of their education, she said.

“That is amazing — we are all amazing and things we are going to do are even more amazing,” Althoff said. “Seriously, our fears won’t even know what hit them.”

The Class of 2018 Distinguished Alumnus Award was presented to Kelly Thompson Shiflett, a 2010 graduate who is now an emergency room trauma nurse at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury on the Eastern Shore.

“Because of Kelly’s dedication to her job, she was unable to leave her trauma nursing position to be here today,” salutatorian Breanna Gentner, who introduced the award winner, said.

Faculty member Beth O’Donnell, who was Shiflett’s instructor and mentor in the health professions program, accepted on her behalf.

“She’s met success, and she’s accomplished a lot over these last eight years, so it is great that she finally got this award,” O’Donnell said.

The graduates gathered outside the school after the ceremony and tossed their caps in the air and cheered in celebration.

Chris Caudill Jr., 18, of Jarrettsville, posed for photos with his parents. He said his tech area was cybersecurity, but he plans to study accounting at Towson University.

“It’s a nice, good community” he said of his time at Harford Tech.

His father, Chris Caudill Sr., is a 1990 Tech graduate. Auto body work was his tech area, and he said he still works in the collision repair field.

Caudill’s mother, Heather, earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Towson, and she is now a software development manager with PayPal, according to her husband.

Saron Shara, 17, of Joppa, plans to study neuroscience at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. The Academy of Health Professions was her tech area, which she said gave her “foundational building blocks” for working in the medical field.

“I don’t think I could be choosing this major if it weren’t for what I learned in my tech area,” Shara said.

Michael B. Boulan, 17, of Bel Air, took cybersecurity as his tech area, and he plans to study cybersecurity or information assurance at Harford Community College.

Boulan survived an auto accident that happened on Route 24 near Harford Mall in Bel Air on Aug. 20, 2016. His mother, Stacy Pell-Boulan, 47, and sister Caitlyn, age, 4, did not survive the crash, in which the SUV veered to the left, struck a tree in the median and caught fire.

He praised faculty and counselors at Harford Tech for providing support to him, as well as his family — including his three younger brothers and his father, Michael Boulan Jr. — after the crash.

“Harford Tech is a community,” he said. “It’s a family.”

Michael Boulan Jr. said he is “very proud” of his son.

“I wouldn’t wish the circumstances on anybody, but to see how much he has grown emotionally, spiritually, I couldn’t be prouder, and I know his mom and sister are looking down today with smiles on their faces, too,” Boulan said.

