Harford executive Glassman to declare state of emergency as State Police search for three people swept away

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said Saturday he will declare a state of emergency in Harford County later this afternoon.

The declaration will provide reimbursement from FEMA as the county recovers from a storm that dumped 4 to 6 inches of rain on some parts of the county Friday evening.

In the same storm, as many as three people were swept away by raging floodwaters on Route 136 near James Run in the Churchville area, Maryland State Police said.

As of about noon Saturday, damage has been estimated at about $2.1 million, Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County Government, said.

“This just shows what happens when a storm can settle over a certain area,” Glassman said. “You worry about people, you want them to be careful.”

He called the storm a “significant event” for the county that will be costly to recover from, which is why he will seek federal assistance.

Glassman was driving around the county Saturday morning inspecting the damage, which included several road closures because of bridges either damaged or washed away entirely, he said.

The entire county was affected to some degree, Glassman said, but Darlington, Churchville and Abingdon “got the worst of it.”

“The storm just came over us. It really settled around Darlington for about two hours and dumped 4 to 6 inches of rain,” Glassman said. “Then it moved to Churchville and Abingdon.”

Glassman, who lives in Darlington at Nobles Mill, said water was coming across the bridge 20 to 30 feet off the ground Friday evening.

“It was the highest I’ve seen it,” he said.

The Snake Lane bridge in Churchville was washed out entirely, he said, and Glen Cove Road in Darlington is also closed because of damage to two bridges.

He was in the area of Trappe Church Road in Darlington around 11 a.m. Saturday and said the water was still flowing fast.

He had called out 80 public works employees to try and fix road damage, which was mostly asphalt that peeled away.

The Department of Emergency Services was also assisting four families who live off MacPhail Road near Bel Air, where the road to their homes was washed away. Glassman Tweeted a picture of that road, where 20 to 30 feet of the road, including water lines and utilities, is gone.

“[Emergency Services] is getting housing, but everybody is OK,” Glassman said.

He also shared a photograph of a vehicle in the woods off Trappe Church Road in Darlington.

He urged people who are out driving to look out for emergency responders and heed signs and barricades.

“Don’t move them and still go across. We’re hearing people still driving across and they’re not safe. That’s why we barricaded them,” Glassman said. “if people move them, go across and the bridge collapses, our first responders have to risk their lives again for someone who drove where they shouldn’t have.”

To be eligible for FEMA assistance, the county must incur a minimum of $900,000 damage, which Glassman said Harford will exceed once all the roads and bridges are repaired.

Once the initial damage is assessed, the county will have to formulate a plan for fixing it.

“By the time we do the bridges, it will be well over $1 million,” he said.

Courtesy Barry Glassman / Baltimore Sun A car was swept off Trappe Church Road in Darlington and into the woods in Friday's storm. It remained there Saturday morning.

