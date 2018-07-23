Rain soaks Harford over the weekend, causing hundreds of power outages Sunday

read by kimber

More than 7 inches of rain fell in Harford County and the surrounding communities over the weekend, and more could be on its way, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s a threat for heavy rain and flooding, really for any time — at least through Wednesday — at this point,” Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist with the NWS’ Baltimore/Washington Weather Forecast Office in Sterling, Va., said Sunday night.

His colleague, meteorologist Jeremy Geiger, said Monday that an estimated 2 to 2.5 inches fell in southwestern Harford, and at least 1 inch fell in the rest of the county on Sunday alone.

The latest bout of rainy weather in Harford County, after two weeks of relatively dry conditions, caused hundreds of power outages, with the majority happening in BGE’s service area. The utility serves all of Harford except for the northeastern corner served by Delmarva Power.

There are 103,778 BGE customers in Harford, and about 2,000 lost power. More than 1,750 customers had been restored, and 272 did not have power as of shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, spokesperson Justin Mulcahy wrote in an email.

Less than five customers between Aberdeen and Churchville still did not have power as of 11:15 a.m. Monday, according to BGE’s online outage map.

About 30 Delmarva Power customers in Harford, where Delmarva has 5,360 customers, had been affected by the weather as of Sunday night, according to spokesperson Frank Tedesco.

A tree was down across Old Joppa Road, in a residential area between I-95 and Franklinville Road in Joppa, tangled in electrical wires Sunday evening.

A BGE worker warned neighbors standing in their yards to keep people away from the fallen tree, as the wires were still live.

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy put out cones to close Old Joppa Road south of where the tree fell. Cones had also been placed north of the tree. Workers with Comcast were out repairing damaged cable infrastructure, and one worker shifted cones north of the fallen tree on Old Joppa so he could get his van through — the worker replaced the cones after driving through.

A heavy shower that passed through the area about three hours earlier soaked local roads such as Route 24 in Bel Air and Singer Road in Abingdon, causing difficult driving conditions.

Standing water remained on Singer near the McComas Institute, a former Freedmen’s Bureau school built for African-American children in 1867.

Motorists caused large splashes as they drove through the puddles, which also filled drainage ditches with swift-flowing water.

There were no reports of major incidents, such as serious floods or fires caused by the storm as of Sunday afternoon, according to Rich Gardiner, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, and Andy Doyle, a spokesperson for the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.