With three snow days used, Harford schools last day is now June 12

The school year for Harford County students has extended into another week in June following three days of closures because of inclement weather.

Since returning Jan. 2 after the winter break, schools have been closed three times: Jan. 4 for snow, Jan. 9 for ice and Wednesday for snow. Schools have opened two hours late twice, Jan. 5 and 16, and dismissed three hours early once, on Jan. 8.

Last month, schools opened two hours late Dec. 14 and dismissed three hours early Dec. 15.

The three snow days means the last day of school, as of Thursday, will be on Jan. 12. Students had been scheduled to be out for the summer on June 7.

Other make-up days include June 13, 14 and 15 and March 28. June 15 is the last possible day for students in the summer.

In August 2016, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that Maryland public schools start after Labor Day and be out for the summer by June. 15.

“The seven inclement weather days that were proactively built into the current school year calendar, as well as the Governor’s order to end the school year by June 15, does not impact our decision to close school for inclement weather,” Lindsay Bilodeau, acting manager of communications for HCPS, said via email Thursday. “Our goal is always to have school in session; however, the safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority.”