Sheriff inks deal with Army for job placement possibilities

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Army, entering the Sheriff’s Office in a program to help soldiers gain employment at the conclusion of their enlistment.

A signing ceremony with representatives of the Sheriff’s Office and the Army was held Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Southern Precinct station in Edgewood.

The MOU allows the Sheriff’s Office to partner within the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success Program, known as PaYS, to recruit men and women who have served our country to become members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The PaYS program connects soldiers with potential employers early in their enlistment, according to the release. It is designed to help young men and women to embark on a successful career after the military.

“These young men and women have honorably served our country and protected our citizens,” said Harford Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. “It is my privilege to be able to offer them an opportunity to continue to serve their community as members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.”

Upon enlistment, soldiers are able to identify potential future employers. When their enlistment is complete, the potential employer is notified of the soldier’s discharge and the soldier is guaranteed an opportunity to compete for a position with that employer, according to the release.

Soldiers completing their enlistment are not guaranteed a position within the Sheriff’s Office; however, they are guaranteed the ability to interview, compete and test for open positions throughout the Sheriff’s Office, sworn or civilian, according to the release.

The Army PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutions. It guarantees soldiers an opportunity to compete for employment with partnership companies and agencies. Army PaYS launched in 2000, and since that time, more than 700 employers have partnered with the program, according to the Army.

