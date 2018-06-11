Harford School Board poised to name new superintendent Monday

The Harford County Board of Education is expected at its meeting Monday evening in Bel Air to name the school system's 11th superintendent to replace the retiring Superintendent Barbara Canavan.

The school board earlier named two finalists, David Ring Jr. and Sean Bulson, and will announce which one it has chosen to lead the system, which has more than 5,000 employees and almost 37,800 students.

Ten people have led Harford County Public Schools since the post of superintendent was created in 1902.

Prior superintendents, according to information provided by Harford County Public Schools, include:

Charles T. Wright – 1902-1915;

C. Milton Wright – 1915-1945;

Charles W. Willis – 1945-1970;

A. A. Roberty – 1970-1988;

Ray R. Keech – 1988-1996;

Jeffery N. Grotsky – July 1996-April 1998;

Jacqueline C. Haas – April 1998-December 2008 (interim superintendent from April to October 1998 after Grotsky’s contract was terminated by the Board of Education);

Patricia L. Skebeck – interim superintendent – January 2009-June 30, 2009 (Dr. Skebeck finished the last six months of Dr. Haas’ term following Dr. Haas’ death in December 2008);

Robert M. Tomback – July 2009-June 2013;

Barbara P. Canavan – July 2013-June 2018 (interim superintendent July 2013-June 2014; Canavan received a full four-year contract from the Board of Education beginning July 1, 2014).

