Peisinger takes GOP state's attorney nod in Harford; Glassman, Vincenti also win primary bids

Several key Republican races for county offices and local legislative seats were settled by Tuesday’s primary election voting in Harford County, but a number of others were close enough to need the count of absentee and provisional ballots to determine the outcome.

The primary voting also appeared to leave in doubt who will be sitting on the county’s Circuit Court bench following the November general election, as neither sitting judge on Tuesday’s ballot received a clear path to retention.

In one of the more heated local contests, for the Republican nomination for State’s Attorney, Albert Peisinger took an early lead and kept it over three other opponents who are hoping to succeed Joseph Cassilly, who is retiring after 36 years as the county’s top prosecutor.

With 90 of 93 precincts reporting, Peisinger led with 6,074 votes, followed by David Ryden with 5,566, Lisa H. Marts with 3,437 and Steven L. Trostle with 1,576, according to unofficial returns from the Harford County Board of Elections.

The report includes results from early voting, with the three remaining precincts covering two absentee canvasses, one Thursday and one July 5, and a provisional canvass on the latter date.

Ryden, a deputy state’s attorney, was endorsed by Cassilly and local police unions. Peisinger is a former assistant prosecutor in Baltimore City, who did have backing from a number of active leaders in the local Republican Party. Marts is a former assistant in Cassilly’s office. Trostle is a veteran prosecutor in Cecil County, who lives in Harford.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome, but certainly respect the democratic process,” Ryden said in a telephone interview Tuesday night.

“Certainly, it was a long and hard-fought campaign from everyone, and having a very low turnout, what the numbers are looking like, certainly affected this race,” Ryden said.

He said he will evaluate his next steps starting Wednesday, as he has cases pending and court appearances scheduled.

“That’s my primary focus right now,” he said.

Peisinger was making his first run for political office. He left his post in the city to concentrate on running to succeed Cassilly.

"It was a nice long eight months,” he said by phone Tuesday night. “We worked really hard, and hard work paid off.”

“We got in it to win it,” Peisinger said. “I had some great people around me.”

He cited the members of his “core campaign team,” including Rosemary and Frank Hajek, Craig Ward and Eric McLaughlin.

Peisinger will face Democrat Carlos Taylor in the November general election. Taylor was unopposed in his party’s primary and earned 11,139 votes.

“I’ll work just as hard to make sure I can secure a victory there,” Peisinger said.

County Executive

Incumbent County Executive Barry Glassman won with 71 percent of the votes counted Tuesday over his Republican opponent, County Councilman Mike Perrone, as Glassman goes on to November in his bid for a second term.

There was no Democratic primary for county executive, as only a single candidate filed, Maryann Connaghan Forgan, and she will face Glassman in the general election.

County Council President

In the Republican primary, Patrick Vincenti, a district county councilman, was ahead by nearly four to one over Shawn Kingston, a former county housing director.

On the Democratic side, Frank “Bud” Hines led Samuel Gibson by 105 votes in a race that awaits the absentee and provisional count before it’s decided.

The winners of the two primaries will face off in November to succeed current Council President Richard Slutzky, who is retiring.

County Council districts

Harford’s six district county council members are elected through in-district voting. Half of the seats did not have incumbents running this year.

In District A, Joppatowne and Edgewood, where the seat has been held by Perrone the past four years, Republican Donna Blasdell led her primary opponent Paula R. Mullis by 250 votes after Tuesday’s unofficial count.

In the Democratic primary, Andre Johnson had a 204 vote lead in Tuesday’s count over former Councilman Dion Guthrie, who was making a bid to regain a seat he held for a dozen years.

In District B, Fallston and Abingdon, incumbent Republican Joe Woods did not have a primary opponent.

Woods will be opposed in November by Democrat Suzanne Oshinsky, who also did not have a primary opponent.

In District C, greater Bel Air, another seat where the incumbent, Jim McMahan, sought another office this year, Tony "G" Giangiordano appeared to have the nomination in hand after garnering 48 percent of Tuesday’s vote, followed by Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette with 28 percent and Patti Parker with 23 percent.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Karen Kukurin, who did not have a primary opponent.

In District D, northern Harford, incumbent Republican Chad Shrodes took his party’s nomination with more than 68 percent of the votes counted Tuesday over challenger Jerry Scarborough.

The winner of that GOP contest will face Democrat Jean M. Salvatore, who did not have a primary opponent.

In District E, Aberdeen and Churchville, where the incumbent, Vincenti, a Republican is running for council president, former councilman and council president Robert S. Wagner held a slim 28-vote lead over Diane L. Sengstacke, in another race where the outcome hinges on the absentee and provisional count.

The winner will face Bridgette Johnson ,who did not have a primary opponent.

In District F, Havre de Grace, Riverside and Abingdon, incumbent Republican took Curtis Beulah won renomination with almost 62 percent of the votes counted Tuesday compared to 30 percent for Amy Altmann Jahnigen and 9 percent for John Michael Finlayson.

The winner will face Democrat Wini Roche, who did not have a primary opponent.

Circuit Court

All three candidates in the race for Harford Circuit Court judge who were on Tuesday’s primary ballot will be back on the general election ballot in November.

Diane Adkins-Tobin, a deputy state’s attorney for Harford, carried the Democratic primary with 8,566 votes, ahead of incumbent Judges Paul Ishak, 6,498 votes, and Lawrence Kreis, 5,199 votes, based on unofficial returns from Tuesday.