Harford celebrates 50 years of volunteering with parks and rec programs

Harford County Parks & Recreation celebrated more than 50 longtime volunteers - plus two volunteers with more than 50 years of service each - at its annual Volunteer Recognition Awards Dinner June 9 at Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood.

With a celestial theme of "Out of this World Volunteers," the event was hosted by the Emmorton Rec Council and drew nearly 250 guests. Overall, more than 13,000 volunteers gave more than 550,000 hours of service in 2016.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman offered his thanks on behalf of the many citizens who benefit from programs and activities offered through the county's rec councils.

COURTESY HARFORD COUNTY GOVERNMENT Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, left, honors John Narvell, a 50-year Parks & Rec volunteer, with Karen Green, retired Parks & Rec employee and Director of Parks & Rec Kathy Burley. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, left, honors John Narvell, a 50-year Parks & Rec volunteer, with Karen Green, retired Parks & Rec employee and Director of Parks & Rec Kathy Burley. (COURTESY HARFORD COUNTY GOVERNMENT)

"From coaching sports and dancing, to rock climbing and swimming, you bring hours of enjoyment to Harford County citizens of all ages," Glassman said. "Without you, these opportunities would not be possible. Thank you for your energy, your enthusiasm and your dedication to improving our quality of life."

Shortly after Harford County's rec councils were first formed, Lester "Earl" Lee and John Narvell began their respective 50 years of service.

Lee brought his talents to the Dublin/Darlington Rec Council, serving as a coach and chairman of the basketball program. He is a 2005 winner of the Mid-Atlantic Recreation & Parks' Sports Alliance Sportsmanship Award, and still organizes the program, conducting registrations, recruiting coaches, setting up practice sessions and leading by example.

Narvell serves in the Havre de Grace Rec Council, and began by coaching flag football for a program he started before the county's rec councils were formed. Over the years, he has coached soccer, men's basketball and has served for 30 years as the rec council's president. Among his many projects, he helped get lighting for the outdoor fields.

Volunteers with 30, 25, 20, 15, and 10 years of service were also recognized as follows:

30 years

Robert Hudson - Bel Air; Diane Edwards Moore and Shelly Sheppard - Equestrian Center; and Tim Battaglia - Hickory-Fountain Green.

25 years

Joe Watters and Tim Brooks - Aberdeen; Tressie Polek and Marjorie Roberts - Bel Air; Nelson White and Bill Plantholt - Forest Hill.

20 years

Aubrey Edwards, Cheryl Edwards, Richard Hicks, Charles Higdon, Brian McLaughlin, Glenn Shaw and Katrina Smith - all of Bel Air; Wendy Baur - Forest Hill; and Tom Barnaba and Rich Siejack - Hickory-Fountain Green.

15 years

Ellen Hickey - Aberdeen; John Campo, Billy Conley, John Cooney, Lyndsay Davies, Rudi Horner, Rich Pfingsten, Stacie Sawyer, Sandra Sharnetzka and Deborah Titzler - all of Bel Air; Clare Owings - Equestrian Center; Rob Hosza - Forest Hill; Lewis Fillinger - Havre de Grace; and Sharyn Spray - Otter Point Creek.

10 years

Jacinda Ewing - Aberdeen; Rob Keesling, Christopher King, Randy Loiland, Chris Redding and Joan Schlegel - all of Bel Air; Holly Keith - Churchville; Tony Coscia, Scott Kalista, Lori Lagan, Mike Lechner and Chris Lynch, all of Forest Hill; Shannon Hitchings - Havre de Grace; Joe Cartelli - Hickory-Fountain Green; David Brehm, Sherry Brehm, Bonnie Martin and Julie Ramage Huether - Joppatowne; and Deb Mosley - Otter Point Creek.