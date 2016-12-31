Farewell 2016: What Harford County stories dominated in print and online during the year

As 2016 nears its end, it's time to note the news of Harford County that readers of The Aegis have followed in print and online.

Some of what readers have been most interested in this year was fairly easy to predict, some of the other popular things were not. Seven of 2016's top 20 stories on www.theaegis.com, including the single most read story, were about the senseless tragedy of the Feb. 10 murders of two Harford County Sheriff's Deputies.

Harford County readers love animals and pets, as the third most popular story of the year shows.

Here are the headlines, some with explanations, some without, in order from 1 to 20, of the most viewed items of 2016 at www.theaegis.com:

1 - Two Harford sheriff's deputies killed in Abingdon shooting: Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were murdered Feb. 10 responding to a call of a suspicious person at Panera Bread in Abingdon.

2 - 25 free and cheap things to do in Harford County: This is a list of light, fun reading from Harford Magazine.

3 - Humane Society of Harford County offering free pet adoptions for Empty Our Shelter Week: In advance of its move into a new building this hear, the Humane Society was trying to place as many animals in homes as possible, to limit the number being moved to the new facility.

4 - Harford County high schools' 2016 proms: The Aegis photographed galleries and galleries of high school students as they walked into their proms.

5 - Violent past emerges of man who shot, killed Harford deputies: A first look at the murderer who needlessly took the two deputies' lives before his was taken.

6 - Fallen Harford County Deputy Logsdon laid to rest.

7 - Photos: Harford sheriff's deputies killed in shooting in Abingdon.

8 - APG staff sergeant killed by Harford Sheriff's deputies after armed standoff in Bel Air: This was one of two shootings involving the Sheriff's Office during standoffs in 2016.

9 - General manager of OC Brewing Company in Abingdon charged in $2.5 million wire fraud scheme.

10 - RETRO HARFORD: Bel Air in the 1960s: Historical photos of Bel Air published in the fall in a special section of The Aegis.

11 - Suspect who killed Harford deputies remained elusive for decades: A look at how the deputies' killer, who was wanted for years as a suspect in the shooting of his ex-wife, went off the grid and stayed off the grid while being a wanted man.

12 - Two die in fiery Bel Air crash Saturday afternoon: A mother and child perished in a single car crash on Route 24 adjacent to Harford Mall.

13 - RETRO HARFORD: Havre de Grace in the 1970s: Historical photos from that same premium section published in the fall in The Aegis.

14 - Hogan says fallen Harford deputy 'brought honor to his badge every day:' Governor Larry Hogan was in Harford County offering his support and speaking at the funerals of Senior Deputy Dailey and Deputy First Class Logsdon.

15 - Aberdeen police officer, injured in crash, runs half-mile to provide backup: When two fellow officers got involved in a struggle with a drug suspect, another officer who was responding to aid them was in a minor traffic accident. He moved his damage vehicle to the side of the road, then ran to assist them.

16 - From a warehouse to the White House, empty building transformed into sets for 'House of Cards:' A tour of the popular Netflix political drama's Joppa sound stages.

17 - All Harford Girls Lacrosse: This a photo gallery of one of the many All Harford teams that Sports Editor Randy McRoberts produces and Photo Editor Matt Button photographs and The Aegis publishes of each varsity, each season, each year.

18 - Five Harford heroin deaths in five days, but worst is yet to come, police and health officers fear: Thanksgiving was a deadly weekend that left police and health officials worried about the short-term future of addiction because of fentanyl, a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid that was showing up elsewhere. Harford officials said it wouldn't be long until it appeared locally.

19 - Harford Sheriff's deputies shoot off-duty Baltimore County police [officer] in standoff Thursday: The wounded police officer survived the standoff and the shooting, but four months later he barricaded himself in his Bel Air South home and took his own life with a firearm.

20 - Ex-wife of suspect called police to Abingdon Panera Bread before deputies were shot: The root of the stories about the murders of the deputies was based in this woman's belief that the killer was back in the area solely to kill her, a job he started years ago and that she believed he wanted to finish.

Those are the Top 20 items at www.theaegis.com in 2016. It will only be days until a new year begins, revealing what news stories that visitors to www.theaegis.com will make the most viewed items of 2017.