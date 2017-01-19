APG, Jones Junction honored during annual Harford Night for 100 years

Annapolis-Two major Harford County employers - Aberdeen Proving Ground and the Jones Junction auto dealership - will celebrate their 100th anniversaries this year, milestones that put them front and center at the 18th annual Harford County Night reception in Annapolis Wednesday evening.

About 375 people attended the gathering at the Governor Calvert House, one of a group of historic inns near the Maryland State House. The reception is an opportunity for representatives of Harford County businesses and governments to meet with their legislators as well as Maryland General Assembly leaders and heads of state agencies.

"I'm glad to see so many Harford Countians," County Executive Barry Glassman told the audience.

People mingled for the first hour of the evening and visited booths to get information about municipal, county, educational and business entities. The second hour was dedicated to celebrating APG and Jones Junction.

Larry M. Muzzelo, deputy to APG's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, gave remarks on behalf of the Army post, Harford County's largest employer with 21,000 military and civilian workers, plus contractors.

He praised the audience as an "esteemed group that really represents the heart of Harford County leadership."

Muzzelo described APG's multiple missions since the post was founded in 1917, including ordnance, armor and vehicle testing, developing gear to protect soldiers from nuclear, chemical and biological attacks, and cyber defense.

"If a soldier uses a technology to shoot, to move, to communicate or for intelligence, chances are that it was either developed, tested or fielded by an APG organization," he said.

Muzzelo said APG is pursuing an "open campus" where people from the academic and business worlds could conduct collaborative research with the Army Research Lab, and officials are developing a "national cyber range" for training soldiers in cyber defense.

"We see this as an exciting opportunity for APG and the county of Harford," he said.

The audience was then treated to a short video about the history of Jones Junction, which was founded in Fig, N.C. in 1917 by Columbus M. Jones – it was a Ford vehicle repair center at the time.

The business grew and moved to Maryland in the late 1930s. The family opened a repair shop and gas station in Conowingo, near the Conowingo Dam in 1938.

It has grown from the small garage into a company that employs more than 670 people and sold 17,000 vehicles, new, used and wholesale, in 2016, according to the video.

Mary Chance, the county government's former director of administration and the current community liaison for the Bel Air-based Jones Junction, introduced the partners in the family-owned operation, Danny and Larry Jones and Bryan Kilby.

"Hopefully, we'll continue to grow and treat our customers like I want to be treated," Danny Jones said.