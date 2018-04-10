General Assembly session ends with honor for late Senator Norman

The Maryland General Assembly was rocked by the sudden passing of veteran Harford County legislator Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr. in early March, but the 2018 session ended Monday with the approval of a bill naming a Bel Air courthouse plaza for the late senator.

Norman, who died March 4 at age 62, lived outside Bel Air and represented northern and central Harford and northern Cecil County in District 35. Gov. Larry Hogan appointed his wife, Linda Norman, to serve the remainder of the session and the remainder of his term through this year.

The 90-day session, which started in January, ended Monday with a midnight deadline to pass all bills.

“It was definitely a productive session,” Harford County Sen. Robert Cassilly said.

Cassilly sponsored Senate Bill 1259 to name the concrete paver plaza in front of the Mary E.W. Risteau District Courts and Multi-Service Center on South Bond Street in honor of Norman.

Norman, a Bel Air attorney, served in the House of Delegates and was elected to the Maryland Senate in 2014.

He was one of three senators, all Republican, representing Harford County in Annapolis.

The Risteau Building plaza would be named the H. Wayne Norman Jr. Memorial Plaza, according to SB-1259.

“He did a lot of District Court practice, and he used to hang out [at] that place,” Cassilly said Tuesday. “He’d meet people, used to call it his office, so I thought it was fitting.”

The plaza is a common meeting spot, and it is used for events such as the annual summer Maryland State BBQ Bash, according to Cassilly. The bash, which takes up the Risteau Building’s parking lot at Bond and Thomas streets, as well as the plaza, draws thousands of people to downtown Bel Air.

Cassilly stressed the bill does not affect the naming of the building for Mary Risteau. The Harford County resident was the first woman elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1921, according to her biography on the Archives of Maryland website. She also served as the Maryland state treasurer.

Cassilly’s bill passed the Senate, 44-0, on March 16 and passed the House, 134-0, Friday. It returned to the Senate for final passage Monday, according to the General Assembly website.

“The fact that the bill flew through is a testament to Wayne and the relationships he was able to build in Annapolis during his time down here,” Cassilly said.

Republican Del. Teresa Reilly, the head of Harford’s eight-member House delegation, was Norman’s legislative aide when he was in the House. She and her husband, Harford County Clerk of the Circuit Court James Reilly, remained close friends with Wayne and Linda Norman.

“I am in full support of the bill in honor of a friend,” Reilly wrote in a text message Tuesday, noting “his life work was about the law.”

“He was an excellent local lawyer for over 30 years and one of the most knowledgeable senators on the [Judicial Proceedings] Committee in Annapolis,” she wrote.

Deputies collective bargaining passes

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and corrections officers, up to the rank of captain, obtained the right to bargain collectively with the sheriff and county executive on wages and the employee share of their health care benefits with the passage of SB-73.

The bill, which was pre-filed last October, was sponsored by all three Harford senators, according to the General Assembly website. A similar collective bargaining bill passed the House in the 2017 session, but it did not make it through the Senate before the session ended.

Here are some of the bills approved by the Maryland General Assembly during its annual 90-day session, which ended Monday. The legislation goes to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature or veto. He also can allow bills to become law without his signature. (Erin Cox, Michael Dresser, Scott Dance) (Erin Cox, Michael Dresser, Scott Dance)

This year’s bill passed the Senate, 46-0, on Feb. 8 and the House, 133-3, March 30. It returned to the Senate for final passage April 2, according to the website.

The unions representing deputies and corrections officers, which have a 2017 memorandum of understanding with the sheriff and county executive that allows “nonbinding negotiations,” have spent the past several years working to obtain collective bargaining rights as their salaries stagnated over the past decade. County Executive Barry Glassman has funded raises for deputies, teachers and county employees in prior budgets.

Democratic Del. Mary Ann Lisanti sponsored House Bill 15 this year, which also allows collective bargaining for deputies and corrections officers. She withdrew her bill as SB-73 was making its way through the approval process, though, according to Reilly and the General Assembly website.

Bond funding, alcoholic beverages

Lisanti did have success in obtaining state bond funding for three local projects, including $125,000 to improve the emergency shelter operated by SARC, or the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, $250,000 to build a “preview center” in the Amtrak/MARC rail station in downtown Aberdeen to educate the public about the larger proposed Aberdeen Proving Ground Discovery Center, plus $96,000 to create a museum and cultural center in the former Havre de Grace Colored School.

Several bills related to alcoholic beverages in Harford County also passed the General Assembly, such as HB-270, which adds the Harford County Farm Fair to the list of events where brewers and winemakers can use their off-site permits and provide their products to the public.

HB-972 requires winemakers who have a Class 4 limited winery license to have at least 20 acres of grapes, or other fruit used to make wine, under cultivation in Maryland, or they must ensure that at least 51 percent of the ingredients used to make wine have been grown in Maryland, according to the website.

HB-1469 establishes ethics training, through the State Ethics Commission, for members of local liquor control boards or boards of license commissioners.

HB-1498 gives social organizations the authority to obtain an alcoholic beverage license; the license holders can sell beer, wine and liquor from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to the bill. Those social organizations can be either for-profit or nonprofit, but they must have at least 100 members who pay annual dues of at least $200 each, and at least 51 percent of the membership must be active-duty or veterans of the U.S. military or active or retired law enforcement officers — or their children and spouses, according to the bill.

Cassilly described the 2018 session as successful overall, with key bills supported by Hogan regarding crime and school safety passing. Other bills addressing those issues, however, did not pass.