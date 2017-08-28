Harford County Detention Center inmate dies at hospital

A 54-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died Saturday at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest., according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12:30 p.m., after speaking with the inmate, John Kobler Burkley II, and evaluating his health, deputies assigned to the Harford County Detention Center and Detention Center medical staff determined he should be taken to the hospital for further evaluation and care, according to a post on the Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 12:36 p.m., an ambulance from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company arrived at the detention center and took Burkley, of Cecil County, to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for care.​

As the day progressed, Burkley’s condition worsened, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and around 5:30 p.m., Burkley was pronounced dead at the hospital after experiencing a heart attack.​

Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into the Burkley’s death was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence, according to the Facebook post.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified, but declined to respond because of pre-existing medical conditions that precipitated Burkley’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Burkley’s death is believed to be the result of those pre-existingconditions., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Burkley entered the detention center on Aug. 15 for violation of probation stemming from a pretrial release agreement. He was originally charged with a drinking and driving offense, according to court records.

The inquiry into the inmate’s death is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.