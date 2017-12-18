Harford County names new IT director

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Nicholas Kuba the director of the Harford County Office of Information & Communication Technology, effective Monday.

Kuba has more than 25 years of experience managing IT programs for customers in the private and public sectors, according to a news release announcing his appointment.

He replaces Ted Pibil, who led the county IT office for the first three years of the Glassman administration and during the latter half of the previous administration.

Pibil resigned in mid-October “for personal reasons in anticipation of a move out of state,” county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said, adding: “We appreciate his service and wish him well.”

Kuba, 55, has worked as a senior level IT executive, serving most recently as the chief of information technology and innovation for Maryland Environmental Service, according to the news release.

He began his career with MES in computer services in 1992 and rose through the organization to the top IT position. MES, an independent state agency, was formerly headed by Jim Harkins, who resigned as Harford County executive in 2005 to go with MES. Harkins retired last year.

Kuba’s experience includes providing leadership and technology vision in planning, implementing and managing IT programs for the agency including 40 projects at remote locations and involving more than 800 employees, according to the news release.

Throughout his career, he has overseen information technology programs in multiple industries including state government, defense, technical training and engineering services and small business consulting.

Kuba’s salary with Harford County is $130,000 a year, Mumby said. He lives in Crownsville, Anne Arundel County.

Kuba earned a master’s degree in management information systems from Strayer University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He is married with two children.

The Harford County Department of Information & Communication Technology delivers technology services and solutions to all county departments in support of the county administration’s mission of service to its citizens, the county news release states.

“A primary goal of my administration is to improve efficiencies and customer service in local government by making better use of technology,” Glassman said in a statement. “Nick’s strong background managing IT projects and his track record of innovation will help move Harford County forward in meeting this goal for our citizens and business customers.”

In accordance with the county charter, Kuba will serve in an acting capacity until his appointment is confirmed by the County Council.