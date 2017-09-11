Harford ready to help in Florida after Hurricane Irma

Harford County is ready to help Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which continued to pound the state Sunday night.

Sunday afternoon, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman authorized a seven-member swiftwater rescue team (six crew members and one crew chief) and an emergency planner to be offered through the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, to Florida emergency officials to assist the victims of Hurricane Irma, according to a post on the county government’s Facebook page.

The offer authorized Sunday morning was in response to a nationwide request for assistance from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (a national, interstate mutual aid agreement), which was coordinated locally through MEMA.

The swiftwater rescue team and planner will be added to a list of available resources being compiled by MEMA.

The Harford County team has been assembled and is ready to deploy as soon as they are called, according to the Facebook post.

Harford responded similarly to a request following Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area of Texas and had a team ready to leave; however, state and federal emergency planners said that team wasn’t needed because they had numerous similar offers of assistance.