Dr. Moy named head of Harford Health Department

Dr. Russell W. Moy has been appointed as the Harford County Health Officer by the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Council.

Moy, 64, who had been acting head of the Harford County department since the July retirement of former health officer Susan Kelly, will have countywide responsibility for health improvement, health policy, care coordination and clinical health services for vulnerable and underserved populations of the county, according to a department news release.

His annual salary is $202,588, according to Health Department spokesperson Molly Mraz.

“The Harford County Council, acting in its capacity as Board of Health, is very pleased to have Dr. Moy appointed as Health Officer for the Harford County Department of Health,” said Council President Richard C. Slutzky in a statement. “Dr. Moy is well respected at both the local and state level and the Board of Health looks forward to working with him on health issues in Harford County.”

The County Council oversees the health department in its dual capacity as the county’s Board of Health.

The council, sitting as the health board, voted to appoint Moy as health officer when it met Oct. 17.

Moy began his career at the Harford County Health Department in 2011 as Deputy Health Officer, spearheading the health department’s accreditation process.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Russell Moy has accepted the position of Health Officer for Harford County,” Dr. Jinlene Chan, acting deputy state secretary for public health services, said in a statement. “His extensive knowledge of both the community and public health will greatly benefit the residents of Harford County.”

Prior to his joining the Harford Health Department, Moy held a number of leadership roles at the Maryland Department of Health, including serving as the Director of the Family Health Administration, where he directed statewide maternal-child health and chronic disease prevention programs.

Moy received his Master of Public Health degree from the George Washington University in 1991, his M.D. from the University of Maryland Medical School in 1979, and a B.S. with high honors in zoology from the University of Maryland in 1975.

Moy completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Maryland Hospital in 1983 and was in private practice in Virginia. He is a board-certified, fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Moy is currently a site reviewer for the Public Health Accreditation Board, a national accrediting board for state and local health departments.