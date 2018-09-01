As many as three people swept away by swift water following storms Friday in Harford

Maryland State Police are set to resume searching at 7 a.m. Saturday for up to three people who were swept away by swift water Friday evening in Harford County.

It was one of more than two dozen swiftwater rescues reported Friday evening in Harford County, Rich Gardiner, a spokesman for the Harford County Fire and EMS Association, said.

At about 6 p.m. Friday in the area of Route 136 and James Run, a vehicle with two occupants became disabled on a bridge due to high water, according to a news release from State Police.

A truck pulled up to the scene to assist. The female in the truck who got out to assist the occupants of the other vehicle was swept away by swift water off the bridge, police said.

Shortly thereafter, the disabled vehicle with the two occupants still inside was also swept away by the swift water, State Police said.

The driver of the truck was able to drive to a nearby quarry in search of the victims and then sought help from first responders, according to state police.

A vehicle was found later in the evening about a quarter of a mile from the scene, but high water conditions made it too difficult to confirm whether it was the vehicle from the bridge and if any of the potential victims were inside it, State Police said.

Maryland State Police ended search efforts at about 11 p.m. on Friday and plan to resume efforts at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Other rescues

Harford County fire officials reported “significant” damage across the county after rains pounded the area Friday evening.

Gardiner said crews had responded to at least 25 reports for swiftwater rescues and were making their way to others. Multiple bridges were swept away, and Gardiner said the Glen Cove Marina in Darlington was “a mess,” with boats lifting away with the rising waters.

“Apparently there were overdue vessels coming in the area that have not returned yet,” he said.

Gardiner said the damage would impact travel in the county, and that more is expected to be found.

“That’s just the responders’ visualization in the dark when they’re out on these calls,” he said.

Swiftwater rescue teams from Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties, as well as Baltimore City and Chester County, Pa., were requested to assist.