Fire destroys Edgewood townhouse, damages two others

An Edgewood townhouse was destroyed and houses on either side were damaged in a fire late Sunday evening, fire investigators said.

The fire began on a rear deck of a middle of group townhouse in the 900 block of Olive Branch Court, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The actual cause remains under investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Investigators said the townhouse was occupied by Amanda Nurse-Gibbs and her family. All escaped without injury. The dwelling’s listed owners are Amanda Nurse-Gibbs and Ronnie Gibbs, according to property tax records.

Nurse-Gibbs discovered the fire and reported it shortly before 11 p.m.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded, as did other area companies, but the fire went to two alarms, and it took some 60 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Upon arrival, the Joppa-Magnolia chief reported the fire was “well involved” across the rear of the three adjoining dwellings, according to a post on the Harford Fire Blog page on Facebook.

On its Facebook page, Joppa-Magnolia VFC reported multiple fire companies in Harford and Baltimore counties responded, as did the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department.

“Because of teamwork, the fire did not extend past the original three homes‬,” the fire company post states.

No injuries were reported to firefighters. The townhouse where the fire started had a smoke alarm present but it did not activate, according to investigators.

In addition to destroying the house where it started, the fire did exposure damage to adjoining units.

All residents who were displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. Damage is preliminarily estimated at $275,000.

This story will be updated.

