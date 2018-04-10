Fires in Jarrettsville, Pylesville, Edgewood cause combined $90,000 in damage

Three separate Harford County fires in recent days caused an estimated $90,000 in damage to two homes and a barn, according to state fire investigators.

The most recent fire was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Grimm Road in Jarrettsville, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire and where it started in the 30-by-50-foot pole barn are under investigation, according ot the notice. About 40 firefighters from Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company controlled the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Damage is estimated at $30,000 to the structure, owned by Gregory Grove, and $20,000 to the contents, according to the fire marshal.

Pylesville fire

A one-story, single family home in the 5200 block of West Heaps Road in Pylesville sustained about $20,000 damage after a fire Saturday evening.

The blaze, which started on the exterior of the home owned by the Fisher family, was ruled to have started accidentally, when ordinary combustibles in the area of a burn barrel ignited, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. Residents of the home were using the burn barrel earlier in the day, investigators said.

A resident of the home discovered the fire to the rear of the house and tried to put it out, according to investigators. The resident then called 911 and assisted other residents in getting out of the house.

A neighbor noticed the fire and continued to try and suppress the fire until firefighters arrived, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

About 20 firefighters from Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company responded and had the fire controlled in about 20 minutes, investigators said.

Edgewood townhouse

On Saturday evening, a resident of a middle-of-the-group townhouse in the 1800 block of Grempler Way in Edgewood discovered a fire in the second-floor bedroom, according to anotice of investigation.

James Arnold was home alone and began to smell smoke; he called 911 as soon as he discovered the fire, which investigators said was accidental, caused by an electrical failure that ignited bedding material.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 damage to the building and $10,000 ti its contents, according to investigators

About 25 firefighters from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department and Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company, had the fire controlled in about five minutes.