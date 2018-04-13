Harford County seeks revisions to bill calling for event permit suspensions for drug arrests

The Harford County government has put forth a bill that would allow it to deny a permit for an event or concert at a specific property — for up to one year — if three or more drug-related arrests have taken place during prior events at the same property.

It is now seeking council approval for amendments to the bill that would allow for those arrests to happen offsite, although the arrests would be for offenses onsite, in order to protect undercover police investigators.

Bill 18-004, which comes from County Executive Barry Glassman’s administration, was introduced to the council March 13. If approved, it would update county codes related to permits for special events or concerts with 2,000 or more people, with provisions allowing officials to deny for up to one year a permit for future events on that property if three or more arrests “involving controlled dangerous substances” had taken place on that property.

“This legislation is ... to provide some relief for adjacent property owners for certain properties ... [and] where there are controlled dangerous substance arrests, which cause a nuisance,” County Attorney Melissa Lambert said during a council public hearing on the bill Tuesday evening.

Applicants can file an appeal within 15 days, Lambert said.

She discussed the bill and the three amendments, which were introduced during the council’s legislative session later Tuesday.

She said the amendments come from consultations with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Council President Richard Slutzky said he and his colleagues will move on them “at a future council meeting.”

The amendments tweak the bill’s language so that the arrests were “based on violations of the Maryland Controlled Dangerous Substances Act” that occurred during previous events on the property.

Lambert said the arrests would happen “a week [or] a few weeks” later, based on evidence collected during the event by undercover officers.

“Because they want to preserve the anonymity of those officers, the arrests won’t be made precisely at the scene,” Lambert said.

Maj. William Davis, representing the Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, reiterated during the hearing that “Those arrests aren’t going to occur right then and there.” He said the arrests will be based on “the drug transaction and the drug violation” that occurred on the property hosting the event.

He said having an undercover officer make an arrest at the event would blow their cover, plus it could create “possibly a riot situation in the middle of the event,” creating a significant safety risk for other patrons and officers who would have to shut the event down.

“I’m very glad that Melissa [Lambert] was able to offer the amendments that clarify that an arrest isn’t necessarily going to happen at the event for the reasons she stated,” he said.

Davis said that people who attend most concerts and events in the county are law abiding, but there have been a few events where there is “a multitude, if not thousands of people using drugs,” and people go to the event to sell and use drugs.

“Those people … are leaving and driving on our roadways,” he said. “We’re seeing that with the opioid problem right now. [People] are causing accidents and hurting and killing other people as a result of that drug use.”

Davis encouraged passage of the bill “because we think it’s an important piece of public safety [legislation] for the county.”

Councilman Mike Perrone asked why the county set three arrests as a threshold, rather than three drug convictions.

“Going by the letter of the law, activity isn’t illegal until a conviction takes place and that judgment has been made, and I’m a little bit concerned about the whole due process [issue],” he said.

Perrone said he understands the penalties in the bill are against the event permit applicants, not those being arrested, but “to have a threshold that’s based on arrests and not convictions is kind of troubling to me.”

Lambert said county officials’ concerns about using arrests rather than convictions is based on the “time frame involved.”

She cited her 18 years of experience as a prosecutor in Harford County.

“It is very easy for one of these [drug] cases to drag on through the court system for a year or longer,” she said.

A time frame based on convictions doesn’t allow the county to respond to “what we know is occurring through the arrests,” Lambert said.

Councilman James McMahan said he had the same concerns as Perrone, but then he “equalized that out in my own head.”

“The fact that, if there is an arrest being made, drugs are on the scene,” he said. “I don’t want drugs on the scene — the conviction goes through the due process of law.”