Harford third in Maryland in drunk driving convictions

Harford County had the third-highest conviction rate in Maryland for drunk driving cases in 2015, the county's state's attorney said.

"This is something to be proud of," Joseph Cassilly said.

With a conviction rate of 89.68 percent, Harford ranks behind Worcester County (91.23 percent) and Wicomico County (90.43 percent) in terms of either offenders found guilty or put on probation before judgment, according to The National Study Center of the University of Maryland, which looked at all the DUI arrests during that calendar year.

Behind Harford in the top five are Howard County (88.72 percent) and Washington County (87.27 percent).

Harford's conviction rate was up from 89.39 percent in 2014.

"I think this says a lot about the police and the quality of cases the police bring in in the first place," Cassilly said Monday. "We can't get a guilty plea when police don't bring you good cases."

In 2015, 869 people were charged with a drinking and driving offense in Harford County. Of those, 721 resulted in a conviction, with 358 offenders guilty and 363 on probation, according to the data provided by Cassilly.

Another 83 cases were negative results, according to the study, which could mean one of several things, including the person charged was found not guilty, the charges were dropped or put on the inactive docket, someone didn't appear for court, the case was transferred to circuit court or the person died.

Cassilly said the ranking and rate show the training police are getting and the work they're putting in to get the drunk driving convictions "must be pretty good to sustain that conviction rate."

He also praised the staff in his office.

"This reflects on the kind of work they do, they should be proud of it," Cassilly said.