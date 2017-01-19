Harford County executive hosts third 'virtual town hall' on budget Thursday evening

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will host his third “virtual town hall” budget planning meeting Thursday evening, Jan. 19.

The virtual town hall will stream live on the county website from Harford Community College’s Darlington Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.

You can watch the live event from the county Web page here. Again this year, the web page will scroll some incoming social media, email, and phone messages.

“Our virtual town hall meetings are an efficient and convenient way for citizens to tell me what they most care about for the upcoming budget year,” Glassman said in an earlier statement.

“Attendees are always welcome at the live event, but thanks to social media and modern technology, participation is just a click away on a computer or smart phone," he continued. "Citizens who are working, caring for children or otherwise busy in the evening shouldn’t have to come to a meeting to participate in their local government.”

As in past years, options are available for residents to share their comments and priorities for the 2018 fiscal year budget via social media, email or U.S. Mail.

The county executive will review all incoming messages, some of which will be read aloud during Thursday's live event, which will also include public comments from attendees and messages relayed from callers to dedicated phone lines.

Contact information is as follows:

Email: iGovHarford@harfordcountymd.gov;

Facebook: Harford County’s Virtual Town Hall;

Twitter: @iGovHarford;

Mailing address: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, Md., 21014;

Dedicated call-in number: 443-412-2700 (activated only during the live event).