Harford residents bundle up, brave bitter cold temperatures as they go about their business Friday

Angie Lawson had one word to describe the below-freezing temperatures in downtown Bel Air Friday afternoon: "Chilly."

"It's very chilly, but I am not going to complain about the winter cold, because of the warm summers we've had," Lawson, an employee of the Harford County Department of Human Resources said, as she walked down Main Street, past the Harford County Courthouse, on her way back from her lunch break.

"It just means you have to bundle up a lot more to go outside," she said.

The temperature stood at 25 degrees Friday afternoon, ahead of a hazardous weather outlook for Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service website. Overnight lows Thursday were well down in the teens.

Harford residents should be on the lookout for a "wintry mix" with a chance of snow later on Friday, with more wintry mix and patchy fog Saturday, according to the NWS.

Aside from being bitterly cold, conditions were cloudy Friday afternoon, although the sun peeked through at times.

"This type of weather just makes it feel more like Christmas and the holidays," Lawson said.

Lawson, a mother of three children, spends time outside with her family even when conditions are similar to Friday. She makes sure the children are bundled up, though.

"Extra layers, heavy coats, gloves, scarves, hats," she said.

People could be seen out and about in downtown Bel Air Friday, although they moved quickly as they headed to their cars or into businesses.

Daytime high temperatures are usually in the mid-40s at this time of year, and the low temperatures at night are 28 degrees.

"It's very cold . . . the high temperature is below the normal low," Bryan Jackson, NWS meteorologist, said, although warmer air is expected to move into the area Friday evening, which he said will produce freezing rain.

Joseph Thompson, owner of Statewide Bail Bonds in Bel Air, braves the cold Friday while walking his dog, Cooper.

Joseph Thompson, who owns Statewide Bail Bonds in Bel Air, wore a heavy coat with a fur-trimmed hood along with a knit cap as he walked his dog, Cooper, up Main Street.

"I just try to stay bundled up, stay inside as much as possible," he said.

Cooper is one of two Rottweiler mixes that Thompson owns and keeps with him at work. He walks them – separately – several times a day.

"I just keep my dogs moving, keep them nice and exercised so they don't get fat on me," he said.

Thompson joked that he is "just freezing, that's about it," when asked how he is dealing with the cold.

He said he drinks a "nice hot chocolate, maybe a cup of coffee," and he keeps blankets in his office if needed.

Thompson said Cooper was "holding up" pretty well in the cold, but he has dog sweaters, too.

The weather Friday gave residents a head start on winter, which officially doesn't arrive until next Wednesday's winter solstice.

Daytime and nighttime temperatures Saturday are expected to be 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature Sunday could get up to 54 degrees, although there is a 90 percent chance of rain, and the low temperature will be 25 degrees.

Conditions Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

A low-pressure system sitting over the Canadian Maritimes region northeast of Maine was bringing cold air from behind and sending it south, creating the cold conditions of recent days, according to Jackson.

He said winds would move up from the south starting Friday evening, causing temperatures to rise "until the next cold front comes."

Weather forecasters expect another low-pressure system will move across the Great Lakes late next week, bringing more cold air to the area.

"It's an active pattern," Jackson said. "There's low pressure, high pressure, cold fronts so we'll have variable temperatures."