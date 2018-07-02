Harford central committees will have new, several old faces

There will be a few new faces and many familiar ones on Harford County’s two state central committees following last week’s primary election.

For the Republicans, eight of 12 current members are presumptive winners in the primary, pending the final count of absentee and provisional ballots scheduled for Thursday morning.

For the Democrats, six of the 10 current members will likely be returning, pending the final certification of results from the primary.

The central committees lead their respective local parties and are responsible for screening and recommending people to fill vacancies in local elected offices as well as state legislative seats representing the county.

Members are elected during the primary in a gubernatorial election year and serve four-year terms.

The top 12 GOP vote getters in order of finish are: Christina Trotta, Jordan Glassman, Sharon Beam, Patrick J. Haggerty Jr., Matthew Resnik, Jason Gallion, Jean Beulah, Carol MacCubbin, Jessica Blake, Jeffery McBride, Patrick McGrady and Mike Griffith.

Trotta, Beam, Haggerty, Beulah, MacCubbin, Blake, McBride and McGrady are current members. McBride is the committee’s chairman, Blake the vice chairman.

Glassman is the son of County Executive Barry Glassman. Resnik recently graduated from C. Milton Wright High School and served the past school year as the countywide student representative on the Board of Education. Gallion is the party’s nominee for the District 35 State Senate seat.

Two current members, District D. County Councilman Chad Shrodes and Ricky Impallaria, did not seek new terms. Current member Carol Kiple finished 13th in the voting, 52 votes behind Griffith pending the final count coming up later this week. Trevor Leach, another current member, finished 16th out of 20 candidates.

The Democrats have five men and five women serving on their committee, and their candidates are separated by gender on the ballot, so voters must choose as many as five women and five men.

The five women elected from eight on the ballot, in order of finish are, Barbara Osborn Kreamer, Denise Perry, Donna Kahoe, Jo Wanda Strickland Lucas and Hailey McDonald.

Kreamer, Perry and Kahoe are current members, with Kreamer serving as vice chair. Kreamer lost a bid Tuesday for her party’s nomination to the District 34 State Senate seat. Another current member, Cindy Skilton, finished out of the top five, and the fifth current member, Jean Salvatore, did not run this year – she is a candidate in November for the District D County Council seat.

The top five male finishers were Christopher Boardman, Adam Hiob, Cordell Hunter Sr., Mike Bracknell and Stephen Puopolo.

Hunter, Boardman and Bracknell are current members, with Hunter, a Harford Community College trustee, serving as chairman. Another current member, Waqi Alam, finished sixth in the voting and the other current member, Andre Johnson, did not seek another term. Johnson is the party’s nominee for the District A County Council seat in the November general election.

