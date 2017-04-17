Harford executive proposes budget with stable tax rates, pay increases

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has submitted a $543.1 million general fund operating budget for fiscal 2018, which includes funding increases for salary bumps for county employees, Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies and public school teachers. Taxes will remain unchanged.

The general fund is part of a $692.08 million operating budget, which includes general government spending and standalone funds such as water and sewer and the highways funds. Glassman also proposes a $118.9 million capital budget for next year.

"But for our salary increases, spending is still very flat," the county executive said Monday during a presentation for Aegis editorial staff at the county administration building in downtown Bel Air.

The proposed general fund is $18.53 million higher than the $524.57 general fund approved for fiscal 2017, according to figures provided by Glassman's staff.

The total operating budget is $36.9 million higher than the $655.1 million adopted for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, but property and local income tax rates will be unchanged.

"There are no tax increases built into this budget at all," he said.

Glassman noted the county has found savings by "rightsizing" its workforce — 122 positions have been eliminated since he took office in December of 2014 — and the savings gained through those reductions as well as "living within our means" means the county has revenue it can invest in county workers and those with allied agencies.

"This year we'll dedicate 83 percent of new county revenue to education and public safety," he said.

Salary increases

Glassman plans to fund a 4 percent merit-based salary increase for eligible county employees — he funded a 3 percent merit increase for employees this year.

He proposes a 4 percent increase for civilian employees in allied agencies, including the Sheriff's Office, State's Attorney's Office, Harford County Public Library, the Circuit Court system and the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation.

The Foundation provides money to local volunteer fire companies to hire paid paramedics to augment their volunteer EMS workers.

"We aren't required to give them parity on our county raises, but we do that as a matter of courtesy," Glassman said of allied agency employees.

The county executive proposes allocating $2.2 million to fully fund the first year of a two-year process to phase in salary increases for Sheriff's Office law enforcement and corrections deputies.

He said he stressed to Sheriff's Office officials that he cannot, however, commit this year to funding beyond the first year.

"We do not do multi-year agreements, and I told them I cannot guarantee them the second [year]," Glassman said.

Education funding

The county will contribute $238.7 million to the Harford County Public Schools operating budget next year — the school system requested $251.6 million from the county, according to the budget request approved by the Board of Education in January.

The school board has requested $456.06 million in unrestricted operating funds for next year, a $17.1 million increase from this year's adopted operating budget.

Superintendent Barbara Canavan and the school board planned to use the majority of their request for increased local funds for employee salary increases.

Glassman said $5 million in local education funding is designated for instructional salaries, and school officials would need approval from the County Council to move it to another part of their budget.

"The board of ed does have to find money within their own budget to fund their administrative [employee salaries]," Glassman noted.

The county executive acknowledged he has not fully funded the school board's request for local money, and his administration gave school officials "a precursor" of his budget last week.

He stressed the school system must address its staffing needs and bring them in line with student enrollment that has declined over the years.

"I am kind of putting a little pressure on them," he said. "Anything they want new, they're going to have to do through savings."

The Glassman administration is supporting higher education in Harford County as well as K-12 education, by fully funding Harford Community College's request for $850,000 in local funding.

HCC President Dianna Phillips was briefed Monday morning on the county's contribution to her budget and said it was exactly as she and the college trustees requested.

Phillips said the county will provide about 34 percent of HCC operating revenue next year, compared with about 42 percent from student tuition and fees and 23 percent from the state.

Both she and Brenda Morrison, HCC chief of staff and vice president of external relations and communications, said they were pleased that the county executive funded their operating request and a capital request for renovations to Fallston Hall.

Addiction services

Glassman plans to increase funding for local programs to prevent heroin addiction and support services for addicts.

He is allocating $4.6 million for the Agricultural Land Preservation Program, and he proposes a "signing bonus" program that would allow farmers in developed parts of the county to put their land in ag preservation to protect it from development.

Glassman wants to fund the creation of a Ladies' Auxiliary Service Program to provide a cash stipend to support women 70 and older who have committed decades to their fire companies' auxiliaries.

"We're in good shape," Glassman said of the overall financial picture. "We're still seeing revenue [growth] at 3 or 4 percent."

Capital spending

The proposed $118 million capital budget includes about $15 million for road and bridge repairs and $10.9 million for water and sewer system improvements, as well as $6.3 million for stormwater system repairs.

Glassman is also putting funding toward the $99.2 million Havre de Grace high and middle school replacement building for which he said ground could be broken as early as this fall.

He said the Havre de Grace project could either be done as a conventional school project based on plans previously designed or as a design/build job that might save money. He said those determinations would be made once the project goes out to bid.

He also funded $7.5 million for HVAC replacement and enclosing open classrooms at Bel Air Elementary School, which was requested by school officials.

The county sold $40 million in bonds this past winter and will probably sell a similar amount next winter, Treasurer Robert Sandless said. It currently carries a AAA bond rating.