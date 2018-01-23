Harford County sells $50 million in bonds at 2.64 percent interest

Harford County borrowed $50 million at 2.64 percent interest at its annual bond sale Tuesday, paying a slightly lower rate than the previous year.

It is the fourth straight year Harford has borrowed below 3 percent to fund a variety of capital projects such as schools, bridges and recreation facilities.

“So, we beat last year,” county Treasurer Robert Sandlass Jr. said after the results of the electronic sale came back, with bid offers from nine financial institutions.

The county obtained a 2.78 percent interest rate on $55 million in bonds in 2017, a historically low 2.29 percent on $40 million in 2016 and 2.62 percent on $45 million in 2015.

Sandlass was accompanied by top Harford officials such as County Executive Barry Glassman, Director of Administration Billy Boniface, County Attorney Melissa Lambert as well as Harford’s bound counsel and financial advisor, as he observed bids come in to the treasury office in the county administration building in Bel Air.

The bond sale comes on the heels of the county’s annual meeting with bondholders in New York City. Harford maintained its top Triple-A bond rating.

“Steady as it goes,” Glassman said Tuesday. “Everything is going good.”

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. offered the lowest bid, 2.64 percent, on the $50 million in general obligation bonds, which the county will use for the replacement of Youth’s Benefit Elementary School in Fallston and the upcoming replacement of Havre de Grace Middle and High School, among dozens of projects.

Lester Guthorn, managing director of Public Advisory Consultants in Owings Mills and Harford’s financial advisor, said the second-lowest bidder, Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., “put in an aggressive bid.”

Baird bid 2.66 percent, followed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch at 2.662 percent. The rest of the bids ranged from 2.67 to 2.78 percent.

“They were relatively close, which says that the market as a whole saw that we are a good investment opportunity,” Sandlass said after the sale.

He said the county will receive “a good-faith deposit pretty soon, and then within a couple of weeks the bulk of the money will be transferred to us and it’ll be used” for projects such as schools, parks and bridges. Municipal bonds like Harford’s, which mature over 30 years, are frequently resold to investors by the winning bidder.

Guthorn said “the bottom line” is that the county needs “the lowest amount to pay for the debt” in its interest rate, thereby lowering costs to the taxpayer.

“The lower your interest rate is the more money you have for other things, so whether that’s teachers and deputies – there’s no shortage of things to spend the other money on,” Sandlass said.