Harford legislators file bills for bond funds for SARC, preschool

Harford County legislators have filed bond bills in Annapolis seeking funding for two local projects: A shelter for the Harford chapter of SARC, or Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, and improvements to the historic Baity Building facility of the Children’s Center of North Harford in Street.

Sen. Robert Cassilly, a Republican, filed Senate Bill 208, and Del Mary Ann Lisanti, a Democrat, filed a companion bill, House Bill 333, to provide a grant of up to $500,000 to SARC’s board of directors to support the “acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping” for an “emergency safe house shelter,” according to a summary of the bills on the Maryland General Assembly website.

Cassilly’s bill has his local colleagues, Republican Sens. J.B. Jennings and Wayne Norman, listed as co-sponsors. It was introduced in the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee Jan. 18, according to the General Assembly website.

Lisanti’s bill was introduced in the House Appropriations Committee Jan. 22, according to the website.

The Bel Air-based SARC was established in 1978; it provides multiple services to men, women and children who are victims or survivors of domestic, dating or sexual violence and stalking, according to its website.

Such services include a 28-bed shelter in a confidential location where abuse survivors and their children can stay for six months maximum, according to the website.

Del. Teresa Reilly, a Republican and head of Harford’s House delegation, filed HB-650 for up to $180,000 for capital improvements of the Baity Building of the The Children's Center of North Harford preschool. Her bill was introduced in the Appropriations Committee Jan. 29, according to the website.

The money would be used to replace the front steps and improve two classrooms that have not been improved since the 1960s, Christine Halliwell, the center’s executive director, said Monday.

The Baity Building opened in 1924 as an agricultural school and later became the kindergarten building for the former Highland Elementary School, according to Halliwell.

The Children’s Center of North Harford, which was founded in 1971, occupies two buildings in the 700 block of Highland Road in Street. The center has occupied the Baity Building since the mid-1980s, Halliwell said.

The child development center offers nursery school classes for children ages 2 through 5, extended day care and before and after-care for children who attend North Harford Elementary School,

The Children’s Center occupies space in the Baity Building and the Highland Building across the street. Both buildings are owned by Harford County, and the center leases space through the Highland Community Association, according to Halliwell.

She said the Highland Community Association, which leases space from the county and, in turn, leases that space to the Children’s Center, approached her organization about seeking state bond funding for the capital repairs.

They are the first phase in a larger effort to expand the Baity Building and create a single facility, so children and staff do not have to walk back and forth across Highland Road.

“Our ultimate dream is to have our entire center on one side of the street in the Baity Building,” Halliwell said.

She described Baity as “a beautiful building” and “very much part of the Highland landscape.”

“The people of this community really love it, especially those of us who work here at the Children’s Center,” Halliwell said.

She said nonprofit organizations such as the Highland Community Association and Children’s Center do not have the funds to make the repairs on their own, and the Children’s Center does cannot afford to move to another location. Halliwell said “child care is a need” in northern Harford County, “and we are very attached to these buildings.”

“If there’s any way we can get it improved and make it better for our kids, that’s the plan,” Halliwell said.

No other bond bills have been filed for Harford County, although Sen. J.B. Jennings has filed three bills related to Baltimore County — SB-541, $250,000 to the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum; SB-559, $380,000 to the Penn-Mar Human Services Day Learning Center; SB-569, $140,000 to the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department. Jennings’ District 7 encompasses western Harford and eastern Baltimore counties.