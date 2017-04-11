Collective bargaining for Harford sheriff's deputies fails in waning hours of General Assembly session

Harford County's legislators got a handful of local bills through the 90-day 2017 Maryland General Assembly session which ended late Monday, but legislation to give sheriff's deputies collective bargaining rights failed in the waning hours of the session.

Bills that did pass included one to provide higher pay for future sheriffs and another to name a major interstate highway overpass for the county's only Medal of Honor winner.

A key piece of legislation to secure the right for Harford County Sheriff's Office employees to collectively bargaining with the county executive and sheriff over pay, benefits and retirement did not pass before the session ended at midnight Tuesday, though.

House Bill 1431, sponsored by Harford's eight members of the House of Delegates, would have secured law enforcement and correctional deputies to collectively bargain with the county executive and sheriff over pay, benefits and retirement

The bill went through revisions and amendments after it had passed the House and was transferred to the Senate where it also passed; however, the amended bill did not get back to the House in time for a final vote Monday.

"The House did its job," Republican Del. Rick Impallaria, who represents western Harford and eastern Baltimore County, said Tuesday. "It passed a bill out in good faith, and the senators held the bill up."

The bill was approved in the House March 18 by a vote of 132-6, and it got a favorable report in the Senate Finance Committee April 7, which gave it the green light to move to the full Senate.

The Senate approved the bill Monday, 36-0, according to the General Assembly website.

Impallaria, along with Harford County Republican Sen. Robert Cassilly, noted Tuesday that Harford County Executive Barry Glassman had expressed willingness to negotiate with deputies' union leaders even without state legislation.

"The county executive can do the right thing without the legislation, if that's what he wants to do," Impallaria said.

Glassman said Tuesday that the bill approved by the House was "pretty poorly drafted," and his administration worked with the Senate to get the bill amended.

He noted Sheriff's Office employees are not county employees -- the elected sheriff is a state constitutional officer – although their pay and benefits are funded by the county government.

Glassman said he is willing to provide a "meet and confer" benefit to Sheriff's Office workers, which he said is the same negotiation benefit available to unionized county government employees.

That benefit would be available until legislation is approved at the state level, according to Glassman, a former state delegate and senator who noted it can take several years to get legislation passed.

"I had tried to reassure the deputies and the corrections folks that even if the bill didn't pass we can still provide them the same benefits we provided our other [county] unions," he said.

The Sheriff's Office has nearly 550 employees, including law enforcement deputies, corrections officers and civilian workers.

The law enforcement deputies' union, the Harford County Deputy Sheriffs Union, had been working nearly a year to obtain legislative approval for collective bargaining rights with binding arbitration for law enforcement and correctional deputies.

Legislation originally was drafted to include binding arbitration, but the sponsors, Impallaria and Democratic Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, withdrew it saying they didn't have full delegation support and submitted a new bill focusing just on collective bargaining.

Productive session

"It's been a decent session for Harford County," Republican Del. Glen Glass, who represents the Route 40 corridor in Annapolis, said Saturday evening as he attended the Susquehanna Hose Company's annual awards banquet in Level.

Among the Harford County bills enacted prior to Monday is House Bill 1500, which gives the Harford County sheriff a major salary bump.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler currently has an annual salary of $117,645, and the legislation increases the base salary by 16 percent to $136,000.

That salary increase does not take effect until Dec. 1, 2018, which would be the start of either a second term for Gahler should he be re-elected next year, or his successor.

Gahler had campaigned for the salary increase, noting his current salary is equal to that of a senior captain with the Harford County Sheriff's Office

HB-1500, which is sponsored by Harford's House delegation, passed the House of Delegates 136-3 on March 17 and it passed the Senate Monday 47-0, according to the General Assembly website.

The sheriff would be eligible for annual salary increases of up to 3 percent, reflecting the national Consumer Price Index, starting July 1, 2019, according to the legislation.

Hilton memorial bridge

Another local measure, HB-951, which would dedicate the Route 22 overpass crossing I-95 in Aberdeen as the Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Bridge, passed both House and Senate.

Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton, an African-American solider who fought for the Union Army during the Civil War, is the only native-born Harford County resident who has earned the Medal of Honor, the nation's top military honor.

Sgt. Hilton died in October of 1864, the result of wounds he suffered several weeks earlier during the Battle of New Market Heights in Virginia. He earned the Medal of Honor for his actions during the battle.

Lisanti, Del. Susan McComas and Glass sponsored HB-951.

The bill passed the House March 15, by a unanimous vote of 141-0, and it passed the Senate 47-0 on April 4, according to the General Assembly website.

Robert Cassilly and his fellow Harford senators, Republicans J.B. Jennings and Wayne Norman, sponsored a companion bill in their chamber, SB-1157.

That bill passed the Senate 45-0 on March 27, and it passed the House 139-0 Monday. It then got back to the Senate in time for final passage, according to the General Assembly website.

Cassilly said he expects Gov. Larry Hogan will sign the House and Senate versions.

He plans to get in touch with the State Highway Administration later this month regarding the design and placement of the dedication signs.