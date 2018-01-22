Harford's first county-owned ambulance goes into service, takes first call

Harford County’s first county-owned ambulance went into service at 7 a.m. Sunday, and its crew handled their first call shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Harford County government.

County Executive Barry Glassman was on hand, and he announced over the county’s emergency radio system that he was “ commencing our county’s EMS surge unit initiative” and placing two ambulances into service.

A dispatcher responded, saying the units are “fully operational” as of 7 a.m.

The ambulances are designated County Medic 1 and County Medic 2, according to Glassman’s transmission, a recording of which was placed on the county’s Facebook page.

County Medic 1 is the only one operational, giving the county time to gain experience with the new system, government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said. County leaders have said previously that the second ambulance will go into operation in July.

The county’s “surge” ambulances are meant to augment Harford’s multiple volunteer fire and EMS companies that — until Sunday — provided all local emergency medical services with their volunteers and paid paramedics.

Harford County Medic 1 answering its first call at 7:49 a.m. January 21, 2018, within the first hour it was placed into service by the administration under Harford County Executive Barry Glassman.

“We are here to supplement the quality services that they provide and be ready for Harford County’s needs into the future,” Mumby said.

Previously, all emergency medic units in the county have been operated by one of the local volunteer fire and EMS companies or by the Harford Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation, which is run by the volunteer companies umbrella organization but also subsidized by county government.

Medic 1’s two-person crew, who are county employees, was dispatched to its first call at 7:49 a.m., Mumby said. The unit responded to a “respiratory distress” call in the 1800 block of Campbell Road in Fallston — they were part of a “dual dispatch” call with the Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company.

Mumby said dual dispatch calls go to the fire company responsible for the area where the call originated and to a unit in an adjacent area — the county medic in this case. It is then up to the first-due company to cancel the backup EMS unit, according to Mumby.

The county unit was not canceled, and the crew responded and took the patient to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Mumby said.

County medics handled a second call Sunday afternoon at the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company in the 3800 block of Federal Hill Road, Mumby said. The county ambulance responded to two calls within its first 24 hours.

The crew was placed on alert Monday morning regarding a call in the Whiteford area, but it was handled by Jarrettsville, Mumby said.

“The county medic unit is not going to be responding to every call,” she said, explaining that it is available as a backup in circumstances when “it’s needed to assist the patient as quickly as possible.”

The ambulances and crew are based at a county facility along Industry Lane in Forest Hill, where other emergency services units such as the HAZMAT unit are based, according to the Harford County Government Facebook page, which Mumby confirmed.

County Medic 1, which will be on duty 24/7, will be staffed by an eight-person crew, with two paramedics at a time on 12-hour shifts, according to Mumby.

County officials plan to build a facility for the ambulances on the Department of Emergency Services headquarters property on Ady Road in Forest Hill, Mumby said.

The surge units are part of a long-term plan, initiated by Glassman last year, to create a county-run EMS, as the local volunteer companies face increasing challenges with finding more volunteers as well as funding to pay paramedics who augment their volunteers. Demand for EMS has increased at the same time in recent years as the county’s population increases and more people age.

“Backing up the existing services is the reason that the county units are being put into service, to protect the citizens, to meet the increase in demand for services,” Mumby said.

This story is updated from an earlier version to reflect additional calls for service Sunday and Monday.