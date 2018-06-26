Aberdeen recognizes distinguished honor students at Hall's Cross Roads

A handful of students at Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School in Aberdeen were honored by Mayor Patrick McGrady and the City Council Monday night for their academic achievements.

Eleven students were distinguished honor students for the year at the school on East Bel Air Avenue and five of them were presented with proclamations at the Aberdeen City Council meeting (the other six students were unable to attend.)

The distinguished students earned A’s and no more than one B and no N’s on their report cards for the entire school year, according to Lauren Pomales, PTA president at the school.

“The N’s are the positive behaviors. Not only are they good students, but they’re also good role models, good friends and good peers to other students at our school,” Pomales said.

Those students include third-graders Sean Elam, Kyleigh Lough and Tatiannah Tilghman, fourth-graders Adarah Banks, Joelle Lester, Eden Lin, Chase Shillman and Carly Singleton and fifth-graders Jayla Jenkins, Melody Kim and Pharren Vinson.

Pomales said Hall’s Cross Roads often gets forgotten, not necessarily in Aberdeen, but in the county.

“And these students are really examples of all the wonderful things going on at Hall’s Cross Roads,” she said.

“Very proud” Principal Christina Douglas, who has been at Hall’s Cross Roads for two years, said the school is committed to showing off its students.

“We have great students at Hall’s Cross Roads. They come to the classroom every day ready to learn. They are an example of excellence in Aberdeen area and this is our first attempt to show them to you,” Douglas said.

Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady said he and the City Council support the school and said Monday’s presentation was “great for us because we get to see you.”

He read a proclamation to the entire school highlighting the city council’s support for Aberdeen schools in general and specifically the students at Hall’s Cross Roads “who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to learning, exemplifying the exceptional character, community values and strong worth ethics which embody the Aberdeen community and the extraordinary performance and scholastic excellence of Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School” which has a distinguished roster of honor roll students, many of whom have maintained their status as distinguished scholars.