Upper Chesapeake Health to sponsor half marathon at inaugural Susquehanna Running Festival

The Albert Cesky Scholarship Fund Inc. has announced a partnership with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health to be Title Sponsor of the featured half marathon at the inaugural Susquehanna River Running Festival Sept. 15 in Havre de Grace and Perryville.

In addition, UM UCH and ATI Physical Therapy, also a sponsor the half marathon, will be the official medical providers for that event. As the official medical providers for the Susquehanna River Running Festival, UM UCH and ATI Physical Therapy will be providing the on-site medical team to ensure all race participants have a healthy and safe race.

“We are grateful to have UM UCH as our partner for this inaugural event. ACSF was founded on the values reflected in the life of Al Cesky, values such as community involvement along with academic and athletic excellence. Our complimentary missions work together to serve the residents of Northeastern Maryland," said D. Sean McCone, event organizer and Al Cesky Scholarship Fund treasurer.

Founded and organized by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, the Susquehanna River Running Festival includes a half marathon, half Marathon rely and a 5K race.

The half marathon covers a scenic route through Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The half marathon relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.1 miles and the second 7 miles. The 5K race takes place within historic Havre de Grace.

The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics.

"Being an active part of our community is a priority for us at University Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, Upper Chesapeake president and CEO. “As the Title Sponsor of the Susquehanna River Running Festival's Half Marathon, we are pleased to be active participants in an event that supports our community — our friends and neighbors — and raises funds for scholarships for high school students."

To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org .

About the Albert Cesky Scholarship Fund

ACSF is an all-volunteer, registered 501(c)3 organization that awards scholarships to Harford County high school seniors who excel in both athletics and academics and who best demonstrate the values reflected in the life of Al Cesky. ACSF has awarded over $1 million dollars in scholarships since its founding in 1986. For more information, visit alceskyscholarship.org.

About University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

In December 2013, Upper Chesapeake Health became University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. It consists of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center in Bel Air, the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill and physician offices located throughout Harford County. The leading health care system and largest private employer in Harford County, UM Upper Chesapeake Health offers a broad range of health care services, technology and high quality care to the residents of northeastern Maryland. Visit www.umuch.org for more information.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy was founded in 1996. The first clinic opened in Willowbrook, Ill., providing a new and unmatched level of service to injured workers. ATI developed the internationally recognized F.I.R.S.T. (Functional Integration of Rehabilitation and Strength Training) program, based on extensive research and input from orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, athletic trainers, exercise physiologists and bio-mechanists. Focused on their vision for aggressive rehabilitation through strength training and conditioning, ATI developed new and superior treatment protocols and techniques. With a winning combination of exceptional care, incredible people and a commitment to being the bright spot in the day of every single patient, they expanded with hundreds of clinics across the U.S. ATI continues to provide patient care based on its founding principles. Visit www.atipt.com to learn more.

