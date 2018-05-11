House built by Harford Tech students for Habitat for Humanity delivered to permanent site

Jessica Northcutt has lived in Edgewood, Joppa and Aberdeen over the last few years, renting places for a year or two at a time.

Soon, she’ll be the owner of a house built by Harford Technical High School students. She got to see it delivered Monday.

Northcutt, who is buying her first home through Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, watched as the two sections of her home were transferred from the construction area at Harford Tech in Bel Air to their foundation on Giles Lane in Aberdeen.

“I feel excited and just relieved,” Northcutt said as she waited for the sections to be delivered. “I can actually have a house and have it for my kids.”

Through its partnership, Harford Tech builds one house for Habitat every two years, Michael Svezzese Jr., a construction and carpentry instructor at Harford Tech, said as he watched one of the sections lifted and lowered onto its foundation.

Habitat “creates affordable housing opportunities throughout Harford and Cecil counties by building, renovating, and repairing homes in partnership with the community,” according to its website, www.habitatsusq.org.

This is the eighth house build through the partnership, Cathy Herlinger, communications and outreach specialist for Habitat Susquehanna, said Monday.

It is Habitat construction director Jeremy Bopst’s favorite partnership, he said.

“It’s awesome,” Bopst said. “From a school side, it’s a life lesson.”

He said Svezzese is a “hard knocks” teacher. He treats his students as if they were employees, “because that’s what they need in the real world.”

“They’re learning a trade and can get a well paying job right out of high school,” he said.

Svezzese, who’s been at Harford Tech nearly 14 years, said he used to be vice president with Martins Inc. After he retired, his wife said she wanted him to give back to high school students incorporating his profession.

Pictures from the moving of a Habitat for Humanity house to its permanent location on Giles Lane in Aberdeen on Monday, May 14. The house, built in two parts for transport purposes, was constructed by students at Harford Tech over the course of two years. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

“When you help out an organization, not only are the students learning skills, they’re learning how to help others,” Svezzese said.

Junior Kyle Robey, who was the manager for the construction project this year, said he felt really good Monday about delivering the house.

“Just knowing this family out there that needs the help and we can just do this for them, it just brings us all together,” Robey said.

He got to school extra early Monday to watch as the two sections were loaded onto the large flatbed trailers that would bring them to Aberdeen. He wanted to make sure he saw them leave.

“It’s the first full house I’ve worked on,” Robey said. “At the end, I was coming in a number of periods a day to make sure it was getting done. It was a part of me.”

Northcutt, a server at Denny’s in Edgewood, will live in the new home with her sons, Dylan, 4, who’s in pre-kindergarten at Bakerfield Elementary, and Westen, 10 months.

She said she anticipates settling on it at the end of June.

As part of the Habitat program, she’s had to put in 250 hours of “sweat equity,” actual hands-on physical involvement. Examples include construction of Habitat homes, classes in homeowner education and budgeting, office assistance, preparing or serving food to volunteers, school grades of applicants and children, self-development, community development, etc., according to the website.

Because most of the work on her home was done by Harford Tech students, Northcutt has been putting in her “sweat equity” working on other Habitat projects, she said.

It’s been a learning experience for her, she said.

“I’ve learned so much,” Northcutt said. “Now I’ll be able to fix stuff, to work on things, be able to fix my own house.”

She must also take financial literacy classes to assist her with paying back her low- to no-interest mortgage.

As one of the sections made its way down Giles Lane, Dylan watched in awe.

“Is that window mine?” he asked.

The 4-year-old said he’s excited to have his own room — painted orange, and maybe blue and pink — and to have sleepovers at night with his cousins.

“I love it, I love it,” Northcutt said as the house was lowered. “I just really want to see it. It’s mind-blowing.”

Habitat tries to build eight new houses a year, Bopst said. Having Harford Tech students build one really helps out the organization, which has some recent challenges with staffing.

The house arrives on-site about 90 percent complete, he said.

Among the work that needs to be done are finishing the siding and shingles on the roof where the two pieces connect, flooring, cabinetry and the front and side porches. The water has been extended to the street and will be connected to the house Thursday, Bopst said.

He’d like to have BGE connect the power as soon as possible.

“The quicker we have power, the better,” Bopst said.

Bopst said he’s developed a great relationship with Svezzese over the years and the two learn a lot from each other. It’s also something different for the Habitat volunteers, who don’t otherwise work on modular homes.

He also gets a chance to interact with the students, meeting with some of them every Wednesday to make changes or check progress.

“It’s just awesome, my favorite by far,” he said.

At Harford Tech, students in the construction program can concentrate in one of four areas: HVAC, electrical, carpentry and masonry.

About 85 percent of the Habitat house is carpentry, Robey said.

But they all learn the basics of the sustainable construction method, according to Svezzese.

Senior Kenny Cargo worked on the electrical components of the house, putting in the wiring, the receptacles, making sure the lights turned on, he said.

He felt like a weight was lifted off his chest Monday when the house left.

“We’re actually finally done,” said Cargo, who’s worked on the house for two years.

The freshmen and sophomores don’t do much of the work because they don’t have the skills yet. But they will spend many hours working on the next house, the frames for which were delivered as the completed house left and are already sitting in the construction bay.

“We’ve worked on this as a team and for the community. It feels good to help. Even when we’re in school, we can help the community,” ” Cargo, who’s joining the Marines after graduation, said. “I feel really good about myself and my school.”