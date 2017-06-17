Greek Festival 2017 kicks off in Bel Air Friday

The 11th annual Greek Festival opened at The John Carroll School in Bel Air Friday with music, dancing, traditional Greek dishes and crafts, with more of the same on tap for Saturday and Sunday.

Signs stating "Greek Festival," with arrows pointing toward the campus, can be seen in the Route 22 median near the school's main entrance off of the highway.

The festival is sponsored by the Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church, of Darlington. The festival is the largest fundraiser of the year for the church.

The festival continues Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The school is at 703 E. Churchville Road.

Visit http://stsmm.org for more information on the church.