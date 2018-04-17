Harford rubblefill lawsuit goes to jury with as much as $45 million at stake

CAPTION Kangoo Jumps is a fitness class using bouncy boots for a high-intensity cardio dance workout. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Kangoo Jumps is a fitness class using bouncy boots for a high-intensity cardio dance workout. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Kangoo Jumps is a fitness class using bouncy boots for a high-intensity cardio dance workout. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Kangoo Jumps is a fitness class using bouncy boots for a high-intensity cardio dance workout. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman reviews his fiscal year 2019 proposed budget before submitting it to the County Council. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman reviews his fiscal year 2019 proposed budget before submitting it to the County Council. CAPTION Hundreds of folks came out to Bel Air’s Rockfield Park Saturday to have some fun at the Bel Air Kite Festival. Hundreds of folks came out to Bel Air’s Rockfield Park Saturday to have some fun at the Bel Air Kite Festival. CAPTION North Harford Envirothon team wins the 2018 Harford County Envirothon competition. North Harford Envirothon team wins the 2018 Harford County Envirothon competition. CAPTION CASA of Harford County along with the Harford County Child Advocacy Center held a Pinwheel Vigil Wednesday evening in Bel Air to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention month. CASA of Harford County along with the Harford County Child Advocacy Center held a Pinwheel Vigil Wednesday evening in Bel Air to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention month.

The possibility that Harford County taxpayers could be on the hook for as much as $45.4 million from decisions and actions of the county government almost 30 years ago is in the hands of a county Circuit Court jury.

The panel of three women and three men is deciding if the county’s actions in blocking development of a rubble landfill, in the historically African-American community of Gravel Hill north of Havre de Grace, resulted in an illegal taking of the 55-acre property without just compensation.

The suit was filed in 2013 by the property owner and developer, Maryland Reclamation Associates, after the state’s highest court in 2010 upheld the county’s denial of a series of zoning variances Maryland Reclamation, or MRA, had sought to overcome area and setback requirements.

MRA originally sought $100 million in damages for the allegedly “illegal taking” by the county. During closing arguments to conclude the two-week trial on Monday, MRA’s lawyers asked the jury to award $45,420,076 million in damages based on their valuation of the property in 2010 and interest at 6 percent since.

The current suit is just the latest round of litigation over the rubblefill that has taken place in county, state and federal courts since the early 1990s.

In his closing argument, the county’s lead lawyer, G. Jefferson Blomquist, insisted there was no illegal taking of the property because MRA’s investors knew, or should have known, that under the zoning laws in force at the time “they could never put a rubblefill on that property.” He said MRA was not entitled to any compensation.

Retired Baltimore City Circuit Judge John A. Howard gave the case to the jury a little after 3:30 p.m. Monday and the jurors left the courthouse for the evening around 5:30 p.m. They were due back in court to begin deliberating at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, failure to obtain the variances, most of which were imposed by a 1991 county law enacted after the proposed rubblefill project was well along in the county and state approval processes, had the effect of rendering the property worthless.

But the county, which has aggressively defended this suit and previous litigation involving the rubblefill, claims zoning code conditions that a rubblefill have a 200-foot buffer area from adjoining property lines was already on the books when MRA began seeking approvals for the project in 1989.

In his summation, MRA chief counsel Brett Ingerman said the county’s defense was based on a “lawyer’s made-up argument presented to the jury 29 years later,” and also accused some of the county officials who were elected on an anti-rubblefill voter groundswell in 1990 of engaging in a coverup as they sought to sink the landfill project for good with a series of county council resolutions and legislation passed in 1991-92.

While Blomquist acknowledged Bill 91-10 was designed to make it tougher to develop rubblefills anywhere in the county, by also requiring they be at least 100 acres in area and 1,000 feet from a house or church, he said the 200-foot buffer requirement already on the books was never waived or modified by the county.

Despite the testimony of plaintiff’s witnesses, including the public works and planning directors at the time, that an alternate plan to construct the buffer as the rubble mounds progressed was suggested by MRA as a way around the 200-foot rule – and appears in written correspondence – there was no waiver.

“They [MRA] knew the only way they could get around [200 feet] was to seek a zoning variance, which they chose not to do,” Blomquist said, conceding that such a variance probably would not have been granted, which is eventually what happened.

Both sides accused the other of engaging in political intrigue, and the rubblefill controversy has long been seen as a watershed political event in the county, one that ended several prominent local political careers and helped launch several others, including current County Executive Barry Glassman.

Glassman won his first office, a county council seat in 1990, as several veteran incumbent Democrat council members who supported the rubblefill were swept out of office and replaced mostly by Republicans like Glassman.

Richard D. Schafer, MRA’s founder and principal owner, said the judge had mandated that the two sides try to settle the case before it went to trial, but they could not reach an agreement. Schafer, who is 66, said he was 37 when he began working on the rubblefill project.

Blomquist, who served in the county Department of Law in the 1990s and was involved in some of the earlier rubblefill litigation, was hired as outside counsel to defend the current suit in late 2015. Through 2016, acting on requests from the county administration, the County Council had authorized spending up to a total of $500,000 for the outside legal services.

This story will be updated.