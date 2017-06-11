Public to get first look Tuesday at plan for new park south of Bel Air

Abingdon and Bel Air South areas residents will get their first opportunity this week to hear about and react to plans for the Emily Bayless Graham Park in the middle of Harford County's population center.

Harford County Parks and Recreation staff will present details of the plan in the multi-purpose room at the Emmorton Recreation and Tennis Center, aka the "Tennis Barn," at 2213 Old Emmorton Road in Bel Air on Tuesday, June 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The presentation will include information about the county's acquisition of the property, the development restrictions related to the acquisition and the initial phase of the passive park site development.

The passive recreation and nature park has been discussed for several years and has been on the radar of county planners, as well as the central Route 24 communities and elsewhere, for decades.

The subject of Tuesday's meeting is the 69 mostly wooded acres that sit south along Wheel Road and between Routes 924 and 24. The south end of the property borders the Singer Woods community.

The county, working with a local engineering and land planning firm, Frederick Ward Associates, of Bel Air, has developed a first phase plan that shows three loop trails and a public parking lot to be built at the end of an existing lane/driveway off Wheel Road.

That's the essence of the plan for the property to date, county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said, calling the site "a tremendous gift."

The longest of the three trails would be one mile, with the other two each being half a mile, according to the plan. The trails would typically be asphalt and about 8 feet wide. The driveway will be paved with permeable asphalt.

Mumby said the repaved lane will be the only access to the property. The plan also shows a location for a future 20-by-20-foot pavilion and for rest room facilities, although initially the park will use portable toilets.

Once the current plan receives all the necessary approvals, Mumby said, "we estimate construction would then begin in spring/summer of 2018 for the trails, parking lot and road. Completion would be six to nine months afterward, so the end of 2018 or spring 2019."

The estimated cost for the trails, parking lot and road is approximately $500,000, she said.

The plan also is scheduled to be reviewed by the county Development Advisory Committee on Wednesday, June 21, at 9 a.m. in the county office building's meeting room at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air.

Mumby said parks and recreation officials scheduled Tuesday's public meeting in lieu of a community input session preceding the DAC review, because the proposed use of the property wouldn't generate enough vehicle trips that trigger the requirement for the community input session.

"We still wanted to give citizens an opportunity to ask questions, look at our plans," she explained. "It's an opportunity for citizens to see what is being planned for the heart of this area."

The Graham property sits in the middle of arguably one of the most intensely developed areas of Harford County, if not all of northeastern Maryland. Starting in the 1960s and continuing until the present, what was once mostly dairy and crop farms between Edgewood and Bel Air, gave way to thousands of houses and multiple shopping centers.

While the properties around it succumbed to the bulldozer like so many dominoes, the Graham property sat vacant and mostly undisturbed.

Mrs. Graham, who lived in northern New Jersey, died in 2007 at age 96. She and her late husband owned the Harford County property for decades, although county records indicate nobody had lived in the house on the property since at least 1982, Mumby said.

Following her death, the trustee of Mrs. Graham's estate made the property available to the county government in accordance with her wishes that it be preserved for public use as a nature park.

The transfer of the site to the county, which was completed in 2015, was not so cut and dried, however, as there was the potential claim by the Baltimore Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, which was also mentioned in the will as a possible beneficiary because of Mrs. Graham's support for establishing a Quaker School in the area.

That issue was finally resolved in 2015, following several years of negotiations between the estate and the previous county administration. The Friends gave up all claims in exchange for the county deeding them a 65-acre tract off Route 1 in Street, which had previously been acquired for parkland for $1.8 million. The Street property will become the home of Harford Friends School.

"The county owns [the Graham property] free and clear," Mumby said. "Under the terms of the deed, it has to be a passive park and we intend to fill that vision."

There is a two-story, 35-by-35-foot brick Georgian-style house in the area near the proposed parking lot, as well as a barn and other outbuildings. The house is in disrepair and the barn suffered damage most recently from a January fire, which investigators say was set by juveniles.

Mumby said they will eventually need to do a study on the buildings to determine their structural soundness and potential uses.

There previously had been talk during the prior administration that the house might be renovated as a nature center, but any such decisions at this point would be a long way off, according to Mumby.

The county's 2018 capital budget approved last month by the County Council has $2.8 million earmarked for the Graham Park, including $1.5 million appropriated from prior budgets and $200,000 added in the latest budget.

According to the capital budget narrative, "preservation of this tract will provide critically needed public open space. Additional residential growth is anticipated in the area and will generate demand for parks. This project supports the goals and objectives of the 2013 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan and its Capital Improvement Program Recommendations."

For more information about the project or to request accommodations at Tuesday's meeting, contact Paul Magness, Harford County deputy director of Parks & Rec at pmagness@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3570.

The site plan can be viewed on the county government website.

Mumby said the plan for Graham Park has no relationship to the Maryland Center for the Arts, which is being developed by a local non-profit on 41 acres west of Route 24 and east of Tollgate Road.

The planned Center for the Arts site is from the original Graham tract and owned by the county, as well; however, it has a number of conditions attached regarding the successful completion of the Center for the Arts project, Mumby noted.