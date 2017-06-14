Public gets first look at plans for Harford County's Emily Bayless Graham Park

People had plenty of questions — and even a few suggestions for improvements — after getting their first look Tuesday at Harford County's plans for the new Emily Bayless Graham Park at the intersection of Wheel Road and Route 924 south of Bel Air.

Paul Magness, deputy director of the Department of Parks & Recreation, and Angela Hoover, the project manager, presented plans for the nearly 70-acre passive nature park on property deeded to the county by the Estate of Emily Bayless Graham in 2015.

The meeting was held in a small multi-purpose room at the Emmorton Recreation and Tennis Center, or the "Tennis Barn." Attendees, who numbered about 35, filled every chair in the room as Magness and Hoover presented the layout of the park, developed by Frederick Ward Associates of Bel Air, and answered questions.

Many who attended live in neighborhoods within walking distance from the future park, which county officials expect will be open by late 2018 or the spring of 2019. The projected cost for the first phase is $500,000.

The plans presented Tuesday show three "loop" trails, two that will be half a mile long and one that will be a mile long, winding through the park. The trails will be 8 feet wide — some will be made of stone dust and others paved with asphalt, according to Hoover.

Magness noted there will be little development of the property, in accordance with deed restrictions and the wishes of Mrs. Graham, who wanted the land to be used as a passive nature park.

That means wetland and wildlife areas will be preserved, although county officials plan to build some public facilities in addition to the trails, such as pavilions, a parking lot and "sensory" trails for people with disabilities and space for community gardens, according to Magness.

"The remainder [of the property] is to remain in its natural [state]," Magness said.

He said officials plan to host some community programs, such as programs about farming in the late 1700s and early 1800s, at the park.

Hoover, an engineer and project manager with parks and recreation, said there will be portable toilets on site, but connections to public water or sewer will not be needed "at this point."

The main entrance will be off of Wheel Road, across from the Festival and between the entrance to the shopping center and the Wheel Road/Route 924 intersection, according to the plan.

Once a working farm

The tract is uninhabited and heavily wooded today, but it is a former farm that was owned by Mrs. Graham and her husband for decades.

"This is a 70-acre wooded lot right now, and it's only cleared in the middle," Hoover said.

The cleared space is occupied by four structures, including a brick Georgian-style farmhouse, a corn crib, hay barn and livestock barn, which date to the 1700s and 1800s. There is also a mobile home on the property.

Those present Tuesday sought more information about any potential impact to traffic, whether sidewalks will be built along Route 924, the design of the trails, whether the park will be pet friendly and the historic value of the agricultural buildings.

Hoover said the park will be pet friendly, but it should not be considered a dog park — pets must be on leashes, which is required at other county parks.

One person even presented an alternate layout of the trails.

Mike Taylor, who lives in the Temple Hills community that is walking distance from the property, presented a plan with green lines drawn over the proposed routes, showing soft curves rather than what he considers sharp angles.

He said his plan is more jogger friendly and "will give you more bang for your buck."

Taylor submitted his plan to Magness and Hoover; Magness said they would take it under consideration.

Historic value

Hoover said the agricultural buildings "definitely will have historic value."

The structures are in a decrepit state, however. County workers have removed brush and trash, even trees that were growing up through the buildings, according to Magness.

"It hasn't been a working farm for a number of years," he said.

County staff must have the structural integrity evaluated before visitors can enter them.

"Until they're safe to get into, we'll be putting a giant fence around them," Hoover said.

Mrs. Graham, who died in 2007, lived in New Jersey, but she and her late husband owned the property for decades. It had been part of a family farm, like many surrounding parcels along the Route 924 corridor between Edgewood and Bel Air before a flood of residential and commercial development starting in the 1960s.

Emmorton resident Jackie Seneschal, a member of the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission, suggested ways the county could document the history of the property and the surrounding area, such as archived aerial photos dating back to the 1950s.

She said wealthy landowners, many who lived in Baltimore, owned agricultural tracts in the area south of Bel Air during the 1700s and 1800s. Seneschal noted one of those landowners was James McHenry, the namesake of Ft. McHenry in Baltimore.

McHenry was a Revolutionary War veteran, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention and Secretary of War under Presidents George Washington and John Adams, according to the Ft. McHenry website.

Other historic landowners included Mrs. Graham's ancestors, according to Seneschal.

"The property itself was all owned by families like the Baylesses, and the Baylesses are an old Maryland family who just had lots of money and lots of land," she said.

The property is bordered by Wheel Road at the north end, Route 924 on the east side, a townhouse community at the south and Route 24 on the west end. The Festival shopping center is just to the north.

A separate 41-acre tract formerly owned by the Graham family that is between Route 24 and Tollgate Road is being developed as the Maryland Center for the Arts, although that project is not related to the park.

Magness referred audience questions about the Center for the Arts to the organization developing it.

Public access

Drivers will take an access road from Wheel Road to a parking lot that will have about 75 spaces, according to Hoover.

She said county officials do not expect traffic will be a major issue, as the park is expected to generate about 75 trips per day along Wheel Road, but officials are waiting to get additional feedback from the State Highway Administration.

The SHA's findings, and those of other county and state agencies tasked with reviewing development plans, are expected to be presented next Wednesday morning during a meeting of the Development Advisory Committee at the county administration building at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air; the meeting starts at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.