Harford graduation season 2017 kicks off Friday

The school year is coming to an end and that means one thing for Harford County high school seniors: graduation.

The commencement season begins Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. for the Alternative Education program at the Center for Educational Opportunity.

It will be followed by C. Milton Wright's graduation at 1 p.m., also on the 26th, at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College.

John Carroll School seniors will receive their diplomas at a ceremony at the school at 9 a.m. May 27.

After a couple days off for the long Memorial Day weekend, ceremonies resume Tuesday, May 30, when Joppatowne High seniors will graduate at APGFCU Arena at 1 p.m. followed by Edgewood High School at the school and North Harford High School at APGFCU Arena at 6 p.m.

John Archer School students will receive their certificates at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, followed by Harford Technical High School at the school at 5:30 p.m., Havre de Grace High School at the school at 6 p.m. and Harford Christian School at the school at 7:30 p.m.

Fallston High School seniors will graduate at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, at APGFCU Arena, where Patterson Mill High School seniors will accept diplomas at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 6, APGFCU Arena hosts ceremonies for Aberdeen High School at 1 p.m. and Bel Air High School at 6 p.m.

Perryville High seniors will graduate at the school at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.