Havre de Grace Class of 2017 will become 'pretty awesome snowflakes,' class president says

The word "snowflake" has become part of today's political lexicon, used as a pejorative to describe people who cannot handle anything challenging.

Daniel Mattei-Lopez, president of the Havre de Grace High School Class of 2017, used the term, however, to illustrate each of his nearly 120 classmates' strengths and individuality.

"There is not a single doubt in my mind that we can make some pretty awesome snowflakes and achieve all of our goals," Mattei-Lopez said during commencement Friday evening in the school auditorium.

He used a paper snowflake to illustrate his point, and he made cuts in a folded piece of paper — in sections suggested by his classmates — as he spoke.

Mattei-Lopez unfolded it at the end of his speech, showing a snowflake that bore the image of a Native American warrior, the school's mascot.

"Opponents laugh at us and doubt our ability to win, but we always come out, #graceontop," he said.

Valedictorian Alyssa Forero highlighted the multiple achievements of her class, such as being part of a football team that made back-to-back appearances in the state finals, or the Warrior Pride Marching Band, which performed in the Miss America Parade in New Jersey and the Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

"From sports to the arts, the Class of 2017 will leave behind a great legacy here in Havre de Grace," she said.

The class heard words of encouragement from local elected officials, several who live in Havre de Grace or are HHS graduates, including Board of Education member Thomas Fitzpatrick, state Sen. Robert Cassilly, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, County Councilman Chad Shrodes and Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin.

"You all have something in common this evening," Martin said. "You all made it, and you're all Warriors."

Alex Spooner, a 1969 graduate of HHS, who is retiring this year after 43 years of teaching history at his alma mater, was the graduation speaker.

Assistant principal Brad Spence, who introduced Spooner, likened his former teacher and current colleague to Havre de Grace's historic Concord Point Lighthouse.

"Like our town, we Warriors have also had a keeper of our history and a guiding light for generations of students," Spence said. "This man stands tall as a beacon of education, history and school pride."

Spooner asked for a moment of silence for Richard Holly, a retired educator who spent 42 years teaching at HHS who died in February at age 70. Mr. Holly was also the treasurer for the local nonprofit, Community Projects of Havre de Grace.

"Had it not been for the efforts of this man and the group that he helped organize, there would not be a James R. Harris Stadium complex that we are so proud of and enjoy today," Spooner said.

Spooner has lived in Havre de Grace since 1960, and both of his sons are graduates of HHS.

He encouraged the graduates to exemplify the school's motto — "Enter to learn, leave to serve."

"I challenge you tonight to test yourselves, to become the citizens that will contribute to the betterment of this community, the state and the nation," Spooner said. "That is what our motto is all about."

Spooner said later that he might find a part-time job after he retires. He teaches Advanced Placement world and European history.

Havre de Grace High School is the only school where he has taught during his career, other than student teaching at Edgewood High School. Spooner said he asked to be placed "anywhere other than Havre de Grace" when he was interviewing for teaching positions, as he wanted to get "a little arm's length away" from his alma mater.

He said things didn't quite work out that way, and "now I'm glad that it didn't!"

Two faculty members, who have children in the graduating class — band director Richard Hauf and Spanish teacher Amadelis Mattei — presented diplomas to their respective children, Patrick Hauf and Daniel Mattei-Lopez, the class president.

Both graduates embraced their parents on stage.

"It was a good moment," Patrick Hauf said of getting his diploma from his father. "I was a little surprised to see him there."

He said, regarding having students' parents as faculty members, that HHS is "a small school, a real tight community, so we just embrace everybody."

Hauf plans to study journalism at St. Bonaventure University in New York State.

"It's great, it's awesome," he said of graduating from high school. "I'm ready to move on to big things ahead."