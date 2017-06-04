Nine young adults celebrate completing Future Link program

The nine students who completed Harford County Public Schools' Future Link post-secondary program in 2017 were honored during a farewell celebration Friday morning at Harford Community College.

"Ladies and gentlemen, today is the day I walk out of one door and into another," Holly Glorioso, who came to Future Link from Joppatowne High School, said.

The ceremony was held in the LaCalle Auditorium in Edgewood Hall on HCC's main Bel Air campus.

Future Link is a two- to three-year program for young adults ages 18 to 21 who have special needs and have completed four to five years at an HCPS high school, according to Robin Nemser, a Future Link teacher.

Students who complete Future Link earn a Maryland High School Certificate of Program Completion. Some already have full-time jobs, and others will move on to work with adult agencies or job coaching services, according to Nemser.

"When we leave we have more to learn, but our teachers have taught us to go the right path," Elmore Hairston IV, who came from Aberdeen High School, said.

Local officials such as County Executive Barry Glassman, Board of Education member Alfred Williamson and County Councilman Mike Perrone delivered words of encouragement.

"I know each of you are going to do great things when you go into the workforce," Glassman said.

Jan Stauffer, a staffer of the state's Division of Rehabilitative Services, was the guest speaker. She has worked with many students in Future Link to help them find jobs with public and private employers in Harford County.

Stauffer has worked with people with special needs since 1996. She said she dreams of a time when they can go to employers themselves and explain what they can do.

"Take what we've done, build on it and become the pioneers of the next generation of growth for Harford County," she told the graduates.

Sharmar Robinson, another student speaker who came from Joppatowne High, said he spent his third year at Future Link working full time as an inclusion helper at the John Archer School helping children with special needs.

"The staff is very nice, and the kids are awesome," he said.

Each graduate received a Future Link certificate and state certificate of completion from Susan Austin, director of special education for HCPS. Nemser and her colleague, teacher Amy Buddemeier, talked about each graduate's accomplishments.

Those in attendance, including friends and family of the graduates, signed posters of each graduate.

"It's amazing," Amirra Smith, the stepmother of graduate Tarun Smith, who came from Aberdeen High School, said of Future Link.

"I'm really grateful to have a program like this," she continued.

Tarun's father, Robert Jones Smith Jr., of Aberdeen, said "we're just proud of him for completing the program — that just shows that hard work can be accomplished."

The other 2017 graduates are Whitney Deng (Patterson Mill High School), Brenden Humphrey (Aberdeen High), Taylor Jones (Havre de Grace High School), Rebecca Ann Plumer (Patterson Mill) and Breanna Starr (Bel Air High School).