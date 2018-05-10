Harford County flag to fly at half-staff to honor Kamenetz

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the Harford County flag to fly at half-staff effective immediately and issued the following statement on the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz:

“I am saddened by the loss of my fellow county executive in local government Kevin Kamenetz. We share a long history in local government and most recently as Board members for the Maryland Association of Counties where he served as President in 2017. As a member of Maryland’s Big 7 counties, he was always interested in ways we could help each other and our regions as partners. Harford County’s hearts and prayers go out to his family and host of statewide supporters.”

The Harford County flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

Mr. Kamenetz, 60, died from heart failure early Thursday. He was in his eighth and final year as Baltimore County executive and was a candidate for governor in next month’s Democratic primary election.