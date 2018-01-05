Harford's Glassman to give State of County Address Jan. 9

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will present his fourth State of the County Address to the County Council and the public at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the Council Chambers at 212 S. Bond Street in Bel Air.

The address will stream live on the county website and on social media.

“I look forward to reporting on Harford County’s progress and plans to improve opportunities and the quality of life for our citizens,” Glassman said in a statement. “I will also introduce some special guests who inspire our work.”

Glassman, a Republican, is in the final year of a four-year term as county executive. He has announced his candidacy for re-election this year.

He delivered his first State of the County Address in 2015, during which he announced his intention to focus on attacking a nascent heroin abuse epidemic, which made him one of the first elected officials in Maryland to call attention to a public health crisis that has continued to worsen.

In his 2017 address, Glassman laid out his plans for an eventual takeover of the county’s emergency medical services system from the volunteer fire and ems service. Implementation has been taking place in stages, with the first county-owned ambulance going into service this month.

To watch the State of the County live on the county website, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/411/Video-Gallery.

On social media, go to Harford County Government’s Facebook page or Twitter @HarfordCountyMD.

Harford Cable Network will air rebroadcasts of the address at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Video will also be archived on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/1826/State-of-the-County-Addresses.