Harford County executive earns top honor for sheep at state fair

In what Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said may be his last year showing sheep at the Maryland State Fair, he earned top honors for his nine entries.

Glassman, who has been showing sheep at the fair for almost 25 years, tweeted Monday about his win: “It took me 20 years, but my sheep finally won a Premier Exhibitor banner at state fair.”

It’s taken a lot of hard work and a lot of time over a lot of years to tend to his herd of sheep, Glassman said Thursday.

As he’s getting older, he’s starting to make decisions about what he can and can’t do anymore, and showing sheep at the annual Maryland State Fair may be one of the things he doesn’t do.

His wife, Debbie, will believe it when she sees it, Glassman said.

Given it might have been his last year, Glassman’s wife was at the fair when he earned the award; she hasn’t attended for the last several years.

Glassman took nine sheep to this year’s fair, “a good assortment of different ages,” he said. His sheep — he breeds Katahdin, a low maintenance breed raised for meat, Glassman said — are judged in different categories, with points awarded for meeting various standards.

“Of all the Katahdin breeders, I had the most points. When you win, you’re called a ‘premier exhibitor,’” he said. “I’ve always done pretty good here and there, but in close to 25 years, I’ve never done that well.”

For Glassman, who grew up around sheep and goats, raising sheep is one of his hobbies, along with running. He says he goes out to the barn on his 12-acre Darlington property to tend to his 30 or so sheep (he had 50 over the winter) to get some peace and quiet.

As a state delegate and senator before being elected county executive in 2014, he would go to the state fair to get away from politics, he said.

“Most of the people there were from out of state, nobody would bug me about zoning or other things,” he said.

Glassman, 55, enjoys breeding the sheep, but showing them is getting harder as he ages. There’s a mountain of paperwork — registration records, health papers — that goes along with breeding, which also takes time.

“I enjoy it, it’s in my blood, but I’m starting to make decisions as to what I can do and what I can’t do,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, and all the washing and getting beaten down by [the sheep], running, doing all those 5Ks, in addition to trying to run the county...”

It’s a fairly expensive hobby, too, though Glassman says there are “worse habits and more expensive things I could waste my money on.”

It remains to be seen if Glassman will return next year to show at the state fair. For now, he’s enjoying his Premier Exhibitor honor.

“I had a little bit if mixed emotions. I’m kind of happy, and part of me is saying I should retire while I’m on top,” he said and joked that in some circles, he’s better known for his acumen with sheep than public policy.

“In sheep circles and among breeders, the sheep I have are known around the state as some of the best Katahdins, I’m kind of proud of that,” he said. “I’ve grown up around sheep and goats, it’s part of who I am. It does you proud and I enjoy it.”