Harford executive calls racist, anti-police fliers left in Bel Air area neighborhood 'disgraceful'

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued a brief statement Friday condemning the racist, anti-police fliers that were left around the Fountain Glen neighborhood east of Bel Air earlier this week.

"I absolutely reject any kind of hateful and discriminatory messages directed against our Jewish community, law enforcement, or any citizens of Harford County," the county executive says in the statement which is posted on the home page of the county's website. "We cherish all of our residents and want them to know they are welcome here, and these disgraceful fliers have no place in our home."

The statement was issued in response to calls Glassman's office received from residents who were concerned and upset after seeing news reports about the fliers, Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County government, said.

"The county executive wanted to say that everyone stands against this kind of hate vitriol and that this is not who we are as Harford County citizens," Mumby said.

Some callers were particularly concerned that other groups might be targeted beside those mentioned in the fliers, she said, adding: "We recognize we all have to stand up against hatred, that an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

The fliers, which refer to white supremacy and warn the police are akin to an "armed band," were distributed early Wednesday morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating their origin.

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of East Banavie Terrace in the Fountain Glen neighborhood, where a resident reported finding a "white supremacy flier," Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said earlier. The deputy also saw other fliers on the ground in the court.

A reporter from The Aegis also observed some of the fliers in the neighborhood. They were in a clear plastic covering and were weighted down with small rocks.

White supremacy and anti-police fliers were distributed in a Fountain Glen neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

One side read: "White man Are you sick and tried of the Jews destroying your country through mass immigration and degeneracy? Join us in the struggle for global white supremacy" and it listed a website. Two swastikas were imprinted on the paper.

The other side tells residents to "beware" of "armed bands... roaming the highways and marching through your neighborhood. They may even try to enter your home!"

The fliers were also found in other parts of the neighborhood.

Deputies searched the area but could not find any suspects or witnesses, Andersen said.

The matter remains under investigation but there was nothing new to report as of Friday afternoon, Cristie Kahler, another Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Aegis staff members Allan Vought and Erika Butler contributed to this report.