Glassman looks back on two 'transformative' years, says more changes are to come

Harford County government owes less, revenues are climbing without tax increases and teachers, police and county workers received their first meaningful raises in six years.

"I think we did a fairly good job so far ... we got a lot done in these two years," County Executive Barry Glassman said when asked Monday to assess the first half of his four-year term.

"We have done a lot of transformative things for the county, with technology, customer service," Glassman said during a meeting with Aegis editors and news staff.

Still, the balance sheet is not where he would like. Nor is the economy chugging along and growing, not like it did 30 years ago when a much younger Glassman was just getting involved in politics.

And, there are ongoing issues that remain unresolved, including the county's future relationship with its volunteer fire and emergency medical systems, efforts to revitalize areas of the county that have yet to take off and a heroin abuse problem that won't go away. The fire and EMS situation was a major focus of his State of the County Address two weeks ago, where he announced he would gradually begin moving the county to a full paid EMS system, while keeping the all-volunteer fire service.

Of the heroin situation, he said the county has taken a lead on fighting the epidemic in cooperation with local health officials and law enforcement. More so than other suburban and rural counties in Maryland that are facing the same problem, he said.

"We acknowledged the problem; we put local dollars into treatment," he said; there's $200,000 in the current budget that, with federal grants, was leveraged to $1 million.

Slaying a dragon

But the numbers of overdoses are "discouraging," he said. The Harford County Sheriff's Office has preliminarily reported investigating 54 heroin/opioid related overdose deaths in the county in 2016, nearly double those in 2015.

Glassman said heroin is "so prevalent ... it's the cheapest drug out there" to the point where, "I'm afraid we're going to have to see the price go up before we see the use go down."

He quickly added: "I do think the younger kids we can save."

His administration has initiated dozens of public forums the past two years to educate younger people and their parents about the perils of heroin and other drugs. Those efforts involved working with the local school system, which Glassman acknowledged also meant overcoming initial resistance from school leaders.

The education campaign included billboards that won national recognition from the National Association of Counties and public service videos posted on the county and other websites where young people who lost family members and friends to heroin talked about its impact on their own lives. Two of the PSA videos have been shown at local movie theaters.

In November, the county spearheaded a "Night of Conversation," where parents and children were urged to take some time over dinner to talk about drugs. The same evening, parents whose children died from heroin abuse met with more than 50 young people at the Edgewood Boys and Girls Club to share their stories.

Not all the attendant publicity has been welcome, Glassman conceded, saying he has received "emails, nasty calls" about his forthrightness on the heroin issue, which started with his first State of the County message he delivered in his first nine weeks in office.

"We can't put our heads in the sand," he said. "I feel good what we did. This is a caring county, we help each other. We take the good with the bad."

Finances, technology

Glassman, 54, said he came into office with some straightforward goals such as improving the county's financial position – and paring down more than $865 million in long term debt (principal and interest) he inherited from his predecessor.

The county has borrowed less the past two years, primarily to finish projects started by the prior administration, he said, and the debt load is gradually coming down, according to the most recent financial report covering the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Shortly after taking office in December 2014, Glassman ordered a freeze on all new capital spending, the largest casualty being a replacement building for the Havre de Grace High and Middle schools that was in the design stage.

The project, whose estimated cost has climbed to $100 million, is back on track to receive funding anew, and last spring he pledged to start construction before his term ends in late 2018.

"We really have made a lot of progress the last two years on the fiscal side," he said.

Those efforts have included shifting property recording tax revenue to deal with stormwater control mandates, ending a two-year-old "rain tax" on homeowners and businesses, outsourcing some county services – most prominently, solid waste disposal and management to the quasi-public Maryland Environmental Service, and improving technology, both for county agencies and residents.

For the latter, Glassman pledged earlier on in his term he would make government "more like your smart phone."

The county has a working "Snow Plow Tracker" app that worked in the aftermath of Winter Storm Jonas a year ago, when similar apps in other counties didn't. Another app has been activated for residents to be able "Track It," to follow the comprehensive zoning review process that began last month and will run all this year. Another launched in 2015 takes information about needed street repairs or other neighborhood problems, called "You Click, We Fix."

Where previous county executives had called for spending upward of $80 million to $100 million to build a new county office building, Glassman has gone for an upgrade to the existing main office building in Bel Air, good enough he said "for another 20 years."

And, he has sought private sector proposals to redevelop the so-called "Tire lot" in downtown Bel Air, which was acquired by the county decades ago to the be site of the new office building. Two were received by last week's deadline and will now be evaluated, he said.

First office 1990

Glassman, a Republican, dates his political involvement to his student days at Washington College. He grew up in the Level Village area, graduated from Havre de Grace High and became active in the local Republican Party in the 1980s when it was just starting to get a foothold in northern Harford County in particular. Today, the party holds every county elected office and seven of the eight local seats in the Maryland General Assembly.