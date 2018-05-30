Aberdeen house damaged by fire Wednesday

An Aberdeen house suffered extensive damage from an early morning fire Wednesday.
The occupant discovered and reported the fire in the single story, rancher type dwelling in the 700 block of Gilbert Road shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Aberdeen Fire Department was the primarily responding department and brought the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes, according to fire investigators. Approximately 25 firefighters were involved in controlling the fire.
Investigators said the fire originated in an interior bedroom. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had not determined a cause and were still investigating.
Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $50,000 to contents. A smoke detector was present and properly activated, according to the notice of investigation.
Occupants of the house have been displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross and Harford County Disaster Assistance, investigators said.