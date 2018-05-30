Aberdeen house damaged by fire Wednesday

An Aberdeen house suffered extensive damage from an early morning fire Wednesday.

The occupant discovered and reported the fire in the single story, rancher type dwelling in the 700 block of Gilbert Road shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Aberdeen Fire Department was the primarily responding department and brought the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes, according to fire investigators. Approximately 25 firefighters were involved in controlling the fire.

Investigators said the fire originated in an interior bedroom. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had not determined a cause and were still investigating.

Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $50,000 to contents. A smoke detector was present and properly activated, according to the notice of investigation.

Occupants of the house have been displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross and Harford County Disaster Assistance, investigators said.

CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. CAPTION Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. CAPTION Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. CAPTION On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event.

avought@theaegis.com